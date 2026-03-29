Shreekant Patil Achieves International Recognition as Certified Trainer from IFC – World Bank Group

Shreekant Patil earns IFC–World Bank–aligned Trainer Certification, enhancing global training standards while supporting Skill India & Viksit Bharat.

Posted on 2026-03-29 by in Education, International Trade, Management // 0 Comments

Shreekant Patil Achieves International Recognition as Certified Trainer from IFC - World Bank GroupNashik, India, 2026-03-29 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, an accomplished Master Trainer and seasoned industry professional with over 30 years of experience, has successfully completed the prestigious “Trainer Certification: Foundations of Learning” program, delivered by the Grow Learn Connect with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group.

Shreekant Patil earns IFC–World Bank–aligned Trainer Certification, enhancing global training standards while supporting Skill India & Viksit Bharat.

This internationally recognized certification marks a significant milestone in CEng. Shreekant Patil’s journey as an education and workforce‑development leader. Building on his existing Master Trainer certification under the NSDC – Skill India (Government of India) initiative, this advanced program has upgraded his knowledge and methodology in:
Designing curricula and learning experiences
Facilitating learning effectively across diverse audiences
Assessing performance needs and evaluating learning outcomes
Supporting transfer of learning from classroom to workplace

Shreekant Patil earns IFC–World Bank–aligned Trainer Certification, enhancing global training standards while supporting Skill India & Viksit Bharat.

A key highlight of the program was the deep focus on Ethics for Performance & Learning Professionals, where Shreekant strengthened his understanding of:
Balancing ethical and financial considerations in training projects
Using ethical decision‑making models to guide client engagements
The importance of accurate time reporting, transparency, and integrity in consulting and training engagements
Equipped with these global standards and frameworks, Shreekant Patil is now positioned to establish his footprint as a certified trainer on the international platform, while continuing his strong commitment to national priorities.

For the past several years, CEng. Shreekant Patil has been actively mentoring and training students, faculty, and professionals at multiple colleges, universities, industry association & chamber of commerce with Govt of India’s initiatives & supporting Govt organizations like Skill India, NSDC, NIESBUD, JSS, MECD, MSBSVET & others contributing to capacity building and employability. He remains deeply dedicated to supporting the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, by aligning training and skill development with the needs of a growing, globally competitive economy.

His combination of decades‑long industry expertise, Master Trainer status from NSDC – Skill India, and now a World Bank Group’s IFC‑aligned international certification, positions him as a bridge between global best practices and India’s skill‑development mission.

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