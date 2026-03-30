Impireum Psychiatric Group introduces Teen Group Therapy Program for Adolescents in Texas

Austin, Texas, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Impireum Psychiatric Group, a mental health practice focused on comprehensive behavioral care, has announced the launch of its Teen Group Therapy program in Texas. This program is designed to support adolescents navigating emotional, social, and behavioral challenges in a structured, therapist-guided group setting.

Located in Texas, Impireum Psychiatric Group offers teen group therapy sessions that provide a supportive environment where adolescents can connect with peers, build coping skills, and improve emotional resilience. The program focuses on fostering communication, self-awareness, and healthy relationship-building among teens.

“Group therapy provides teens with a safe and supportive space to share experiences, learn from others, and develop essential life skills,” said a representative from Impireum Health. “Our goal is to help adolescents feel understood while equipping them with tools to manage stress, anxiety, and everyday challenges.”

Key Services Offered

Therapist-led group sessions for teens

Peer support and shared experiences

Skill-building for emotional regulation and communication

Coping strategies for anxiety, stress, and social challenges

Structured and safe therapeutic environment