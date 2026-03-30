Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Announces $99 Drain Cleaning Special in Costa Mesa!

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Drain Cleaning

Costa Mesa, United States, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, a leading provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, is proud to announce a limited-time $99 Drain Cleaning special for residents and businesses in Costa Mesa. This new offer reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable plumbing solutions backed by exceptional customer service.

Clogged and slow drains are among the most common plumbing issues faced by homeowners. Left untreated, they can lead to more serious problems such as pipe damage, foul odors, and even costly water backups. With this exclusive $99 drain cleaning service, customers now have an easy and budget-friendly way to maintain their plumbing systems and prevent future complications.

As a trusted plumber in Costa Mesa, Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical utilizes advanced diagnostic tools and professional-grade equipment to ensure drains are cleared thoroughly and efficiently. Their skilled technicians are trained to identify the root cause of the problem, whether it’s grease buildup, debris, hair clogs, or tree root intrusion, and provide long-lasting solutions.

What Sets Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Apart:
✔ Fully licensed, insured, and experienced technicians
✔ Fast response times with same-day service availability
✔ Transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees
✔ State-of-the-art tools for effective and safe drain cleaning
✔ Commitment to customer satisfaction and quality workmanship

This special offer applies to a wide range of drain issues, including kitchen sinks, bathroom drains, showers, tubs, and more. Customers can expect prompt, courteous service from a team that values professionalism and respect for their home or business.

Conveniently located in Costa Mesa, CA, Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical proudly serves the Costa Mesa community and surrounding areas. With a strong local reputation and a focus on dependable service, the company continues to be a go-to choice for plumbing emergencies and routine maintenance alike.

📞 To schedule your $99 drain cleaning service, call today or visit website for more information.

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to restore your drains and protect your plumbing system—experience the trusted service of Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical today!

Media Contact:
Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical
Address: 2949 Randolph Av suite f, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Phone: (714) 706-1279
Website: https://mikediamondservices.com/plumbing-electrical-hvac-services-costa-mesa-ca/

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