Precision Psychiatry Services Launches ADHD Psychiatry Services in Michigan

WOODHAVEN, Mich., 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Located at 18600 Van Horn Rd Suite A1, Woodhaven, MI 48183, Precision Psychiatry Services offers evidence-based ADHD care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. The practice combines thorough clinical assessments with individualized treatment plans, which may include medication management, behavioral therapy, and ongoing monitoring to support long-term mental health and well-being.

“Our ADHD Psychiatry Services are designed to help patients better understand their challenges, improve focus, and achieve personal and professional goals,” said Dr. Zain Choudhry, Founder of Precision Psychiatry Services. “We aim to provide compassionate, patient-centered care that empowers individuals and families to manage ADHD effectively and enhance quality of life.”

Key Services Offered

Comprehensive ADHD evaluations and diagnosis

Individualized medication management plans

Behavioral therapy and coping strategies

Support for children, adolescents, and adults

Ongoing follow-up and progress monitoring

Precision Psychiatry Services serves patients across Michigan, offering accessible psychiatric care in a supportive and confidential environment. The clinic emphasizes a holistic approach, addressing both the neurological and behavioral aspects of ADHD to help patients thrive in school, work, and daily life.

About Precision Psychiatry Services

Precision Psychiatry Services is a mental health practice committed to delivering personalized, evidence-based psychiatric care. Led by Dr. Zain Choudhry, the practice focuses on comprehensive treatment for ADHD, mood disorders, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. Precision Psychiatry Services combines clinical expertise with patient-centered care to support long-term mental wellness for individuals and families in Michigan.

Media Contact

Precision Psychiatry Services

Address: 18600 Van Horn Rd Suite A1, Woodhaven, MI 48183

Email: zain.choudhry@ precisionpsychiatryservices.com

Website: https://precisionpsychiatryservices.com