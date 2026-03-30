Get Ready: Ludo Oasis New Gameplay Arrives, Android Update to Follow

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to roll the dice like never before! Ludo Oasis 3D is bringing the classic board game experience to Android devices with stunning visuals, flexible gameplay, and exciting new features that will keep you coming back for more.

🆕 Four Exciting New Game Modes

Ludo Oasis 3D introduces four brand-new gameplay modes, each offering a fresh twist on the classic Ludo experience:

🗺️ Mini Map：Keep an eye on the entire board with a convenient mini-map view. Track all pieces at a glance and plan your next move with precision.

🧭 Magic：Experience the thrill of unexpected twists! Special magic effects can turn the tide of the game, adding an element of surprise to every roll.

➡️ Arrow：Follow the arrows! This mode introduces directional paths that guide your pieces in new ways, offering a fresh strategic challenge.

⚙️ Custom：Play your way! Create your own house rules, adjust game settings, and tailor the experience to suit your style.

🎮 Play Your Way

Switch Between 2D and 3D

Enjoy the best of both worlds. Toggle between classic 2D and immersive 3D views anytime you like – whether you prefer simplicity or cinematic visuals.

🌐 Online & Offline Modes

📶 Online: Challenge friends or compete against players from around the world.

📵 Offline: No internet? No problem. Play against AI or enjoy local pass-and-play with family and friends.

📅 Coming Soon to Google Play

The Android version of Ludo Oasis 3D is currently in final preparation and will be available for download on the Google Play Store soon. Stay tuned for the official release date announcement!

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lanbeestar.ludo

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ludo-oasis/id6740517768