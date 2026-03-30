All the Gain, None of the Pain: Finally, a Berberine That’s Gentle on Your Gut

FAIRFAX, VA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — In the evolving landscape of metabolic health, berberine has emerged as a cornerstone for those seeking balance. However, many individuals find that standard supplements fall short due to poor absorption or digestive discomfort. The OLENPHOGY approach reimagines this botanical through the lens of precision science.

The Tri-Phasic™ Advantage: Engineered for Results

To address the limitations of traditional supplements, OLENPHOGY developed TriPhasic Berberine. This isn’t just another berberine; it’s a scientific fusion of three forms engineered for unparalleled results:

Rapid Boost: Featuring ultra-pure 98% DHB (Dihydroberberine) for immediate metabolic support. Crucially, DHB has been shown to be more than 5 times more absorbable than traditional berberine , ensuring you get the benefits exactly when you need them.

Featuring ultra-pure for immediate metabolic support. , ensuring you get the benefits exactly when you need them. Steady Support: Delivers a continuous, all-day supply of active berberine with advanced Liposomal technology for sustained energy.

Delivers a continuous, all-day supply of active berberine with advanced Liposomal technology for sustained energy. Foundational Core: Built on a robust, clinically researched base of high-purity 97% Berberine HCl for foundational gut and metabolic health.

Beyond Berberine: A Complete Solution

A formula is only as effective as its ability to be utilized by the body. TriPhasic Berberine precisely unites its core ingredients with key synergistic components:

Cellular Defense: Integrated active Benfotiamine helps defend cells from metabolic byproducts and promotes cellular integrity.

Precision GI Comfort: We’ve enhanced the system with Ginger Root Extract, specifically standardized to minimum 5% Gingerols. By precisely controlling this active component, we ensure genuine digestive soothing and a superior comfort experience.

Dynamic Delivery: This combination provides dynamic delivery support for metabolic, glucose, and cellular health without the typical barriers to entry.

The Olenphogy Promise: Purity & Comfort

Our “Smarter Formula” philosophy means we believe an exceptional formula should deliver both ultimate potency and exceptional gentleness. TriPhasic Berberine is that belief realized. Formulated with only pure, active ingredients and no unnecessary fillers, it is proudly manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility for uncompromising quality.

When you choose a system designed for maximum bioavailability, you aren’t just taking a supplement—you are choosing a science-first promise.

Want to learn more? Curious about optimizing your metabolic pathways and achieving sustained vitality? Visit our website to explore our latest technical whitepapers and wellness resources.

Media Contact:

Contact Name: Hebe Lee

Title: PR Manager

Company: OLENPHOGY

Address: 3060 Williams Dr #558, Fairfax, VA 22031

Email: hello@olenphogy.com

Phone: 1-888-588-OLEN