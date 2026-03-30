Marina Bay, Singapore, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — The International Conference on Infrastructure, Construction and Civil Engineering (ICICCE-2026) will be held from November 26–28, 2026, in the dynamic and globally renowned Marina Bay, Singapore. ICICCE-2026 is designed as a premier international platform that fosters knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration across the domains of infrastructure development, construction engineering, and civil engineering technologies.

The conference will feature keynote lectures, technical paper presentations, expert panel discussions, and interactive networking sessions, with a strong focus on sustainable, smart, and resilient infrastructure solutions. It will bring together a diverse audience including civil engineers, infrastructure planners, construction professionals, researchers, academicians, industry leaders, policymakers, and technology providers, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue and long-term collaboration.

Hosted in one of the world’s most iconic urban destinations, ICICCE-2026 allows participants to experience Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park, Marina Bay Promenade, Singapore Flyer, and the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, positioning the conference as a distinctive convergence of technical excellence, international collaboration, and cultural engagement.