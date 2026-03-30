White Label Fox Introduces Powerful Gojek Clone App for Multi-Service Business Growth

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading clone app development company specializing in on-demand digital solutions, has introduced its feature-rich Gojek Clone App to help startups and enterprises build scalable on-demand service platforms. The solution enables businesses to integrate multiple services such as ride-hailing, delivery, and home services into a single unified application, meeting the increasing demand for all-in-one digital experiences.

However, building such platforms from scratch involves complex development processes, higher costs, and longer timelines. White Label Fox addresses these challenges by offering a ready-to-launch Gojek clone solution that simplifies development and accelerates business deployment.

The platform includes dedicated applications for customers, drivers, merchants, service providers, and administrators, along with web panels and a customer website to ensure smooth operations and centralized management.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Signup & Biometric Login: Users can sign up using mobile OTP and log in securely with Face ID or fingerprint authentication.

Real-Time Tracking: Users can track drivers and service providers live on the map and view accurate arrival times.

Service Search & Smart Filters: Customers can search services easily and use filters to find relevant options quickly.

Personalized Promo Codes: Users can apply promo codes at checkout to receive instant discounts and offers.

In-App Live Chat & Call: Customers can communicate directly with drivers and service providers during active bookings.

Multiple Payment Options: Users can pay using cards, wallets, cash, or online payment methods.

Scheduled Order Reminders: Customers receive reminders for scheduled services and bookings.

Push Notifications: Real-time alerts keep users informed about bookings, arrivals, and payments.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Heat Map View: Drivers can identify high-demand areas and move to locations with more booking opportunities.

Manage Multiple Vehicles: Drivers can add and manage multiple vehicles within a single account.

Document Verification: Drivers can upload and manage documents for quick onboarding and compliance.

Set Availability: Drivers can go online or offline anytime based on their preferred schedule.

Wallet Integration: Drivers can track earnings, payouts, and transaction history through a built-in wallet.

Easy Navigation: Integrated navigation helps drivers reach destinations faster and optimize routes.

Manage Order Requests: Drivers can accept or reject ride and delivery requests in real time.

Ratings & Reviews: Drivers can rate and review customers to improve service quality.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App

Manage Products: Merchants can add, edit, and update products with pricing and availability.

Order Management: Merchants can view and manage incoming orders based on availability.

Update Order Status: Order progress can be updated in real time to keep customers informed.

Order History: Merchants can access past orders to analyze sales performance.

Manage Store Timings: Businesses can set opening hours and service availability easily.

Manage Discount Offers: Merchants can create promotions and discounts to boost sales.

Delivery Service Radius: Businesses can define delivery areas based on operational capacity.

Manage Profile: Merchants can update store details and business settings from one place.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Work with Multiple Services: Providers can offer different services from a single profile.

Manage Service Time & Work Schedule: Providers can set working hours and manage schedules.

Add / Manage Packages (Pricing): Providers can create service packages and update pricing anytime.

Manage Documents: Providers can upload required documents for verification.

Manage Order Status: Providers can update job progress and complete services in real time.

Map Navigation: Built-in navigation helps providers reach customer locations quickly.

Manage Portfolio: Providers can showcase their work and build customer trust.

Set Service Radius: Providers can define service areas and accept bookings within preferred locations.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

Service-Wise Dashboard: Admins can monitor performance metrics for each service.

City-Wise Services: Services can be enabled or disabled based on location.

User Management: Manage customers, providers, and activities from one dashboard.

Ride & Order Management: Track all bookings and deliveries in real time.

Incomplete Ride Analytics: Monitor failed or incomplete services for improvements.

Earnings Reports: Generate financial reports and manage settlements efficiently.

Dispute Management: Handle customer complaints and support requests quickly.

Rich Push Notifications: Send promotional updates and alerts to increase engagement.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

Today’s Order/Ride Summary: Drivers can view completed trips, active requests, and key updates for the day from a single dashboard.

Review Ride History: Drivers can check past rides and orders anytime for complete tracking and reference.

Earning Report Details: Drivers can access detailed earnings reports, payouts, and transaction breakdowns clearly.

Manage Profile: Drivers can update profile details, vehicle information, and account settings easily.

Review Customer Feedback: Drivers can view customer ratings and feedback to improve service quality.

Manage In-App Wallet: Drivers can track wallet balance, credits, and payout activity in one place.

Heat Map View: Drivers can identify high-demand areas on the map to increase booking opportunities.

Purchase Subscription: Drivers can buy or renew subscriptions directly from the web panel when required.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

Today’s Order Summary: Stores can monitor daily orders, active requests, and important updates from one dashboard.

Add / Update Products: Merchants can add new products and update pricing, images, and availability anytime.

Dispatcher Menu: Stores can manage order workflows by accepting, rejecting, cancelling, or completing orders efficiently.

Manage Private Driver: Merchants can assign and manage private drivers for faster deliveries and better operational control.

Upload Products Through Excel: Stores can upload product catalogs in bulk using Excel to save time and reduce manual effort.

Manage Store Details: Merchants can update offers, location details, delivery radius, and contact information easily.

Manage Required Documents: Stores can upload and manage business documents for verification and compliance.

Status-Wise Order History: Merchants can track past orders with clear status such as completed, cancelled, or pending.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

Add / Manage Services: Providers can add new services, update details, and control availability anytime.

Service-Wise Dashboard Statistics: Providers can track bookings, earnings, and demand trends by service type.

Add / Manage Service Packages: Providers can create service packages with pricing and update them based on business needs.

Past Order History (Status-Wise): Providers can view past bookings with status tracking for better management.

Manage Services Portfolio: Providers can upload work images and showcase skills to build customer trust.

Manage Profile: Providers can update personal details, service information, and business settings easily.

Manage Service Timing: Providers can set working hours, available slots, and schedules without confusion.

Service Radius Management: Providers can define service areas and accept bookings within selected locations.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Easy Login / Signup (Mobile + Social): Users can quickly sign up using mobile OTP or social login for fast access.

Book Rides & Place Orders (Without App): Customers can access services and place orders directly from the website without installing the app.

Past Orders (Service-Wise History): Users can review previous bookings and orders with service-wise tracking anytime.

Manage Wallet: Customers can check wallet balance, add funds, and track transactions securely.

Generate Reports / Support Tickets: Users can raise issues, create support tickets, and track resolution progress easily.

Add / Manage Saved Addresses: Customers can save multiple addresses and select them quickly during checkout.

Multi-Language Access: Users can access the platform in multiple languages for a localized experience.

Loyalty Rewards History: Customers can view earned rewards, points, and loyalty benefits in one place.

With the introduction of its Gojek Clone App, White Label Fox continues to strengthen its position as a trusted clone app development company delivering scalable and integrated on-demand platforms. The solution provides a complete ecosystem that enables businesses to launch quickly, streamline operations, and expand services efficiently.

The Gojek clone app is designed to support long-term growth, helping startups and enterprises build competitive multi-service platforms and succeed in the evolving on-demand economy.