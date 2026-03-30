Web.Plus Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Internet Alliance Tech Industry Awards 2026

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Webplus Digital Sdn Bhd is proud to announce that it has been awarded two major accolades – Abuse Management and Digital Risk Management—at the Internet Alliance Tech Industry Awards 2026, held on March 13, 2026. Incorporated in Malaysia since 2024, Web.Plus may be a new name, but it carries decades of expertise from WebNIC, RSP Solutions, and Reg.Asia. This makes the organization a trusted provider in domain management, brand protection, and digital security.

These awards recognize outstanding innovation, leadership, and impact in advancing a safer and more secure digital ecosystem. Web.Plus received the Gold Award for Digital Risk Management (Big Data Category) and the Silver Award for Abuse Management (Cybersecurity Category), highlighting its continued commitment to protecting online communities and helping organizations proactively manage digital threats.

The Abuse Management Award acknowledges Web.Plus’ excellence in detecting, preventing, and mitigating online abuse, including spam, fraud, and malicious activities. Through cutting-edge technologies and proactive monitoring systems, the company has helped clients significantly reduce harmful digital interactions. The Digital Risk Management Award, on the other hand, recognizes the company’s leadership in identifying and addressing online risks such as brand impersonation, data breaches, and cyber threats. By leveraging intelligent analytics and real-time insights, Web.Plus empowers businesses to safeguard their digital presence and reputation.

“We are honoured to receive these awards from them,” said Jerry Ho, Product Growth Manager of Web.Plus. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our mission to create a safer digital environment through advanced abuse prevention and risk management solutions.”

These achievements reinforce Web.Plus’ position as a trusted partner in cybersecurity and digital trust, serving clients across Southeast Asia and other continents. For more enquiries, please feel free to contact info@web.plus.

About Webplus Digital Sdn Bhd

Webplus Digital Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in digital risk management, abuse management, and data-driven cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced analytics, big data, and automation, Web.Plus helps organizations detect threats, protect digital assets, and maintain trust through scalable, proactive solutions. For more information, please visit https://web.plus/.