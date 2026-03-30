EHunt Announces French and German Language Support to Empower European Etsy Sellers

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Small Business, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, USA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operations, has rolled out a major update designed to better serve its growing global user base and enhance data-driven decision-making for sellers.

This latest release introduces French and German language versions, making EHunt more accessible to European Etsy sellers, alongside a powerful new AI Review Analysis feature that helps users quickly extract insights from customer feedback and optimize their product strategies.

Highlights of EHunt

The highlights of this upgrade include:

1. French & German Version Support

EHunt is now available in both French and German, making the platform more accessible to European Etsy sellers. With a fully localized interface, users can navigate tools, analyze data, and discover winning products more efficiently in their native language, reducing barriers and improving overall workflow.

2. AI Review Analysis

The newly introduced AI Review Analysis feature enables sellers to gain deeper insights from product reviews. By analyzing customer feedback, it intelligently identifies consumer profiles, expectations, and purchasing motivations. In addition, the feature supports one-click export of review data, including both text and images, making it easier for sellers to conduct further analysis and optimize their product strategies.

About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

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