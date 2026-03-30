Grow wit AI and Real Advisors Unveils 12-Hour AI Training Curriculum Designed to Transform Small Business Operations in Three Days

HONOLULU, United States, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Real Advisors has structured a comprehensive three-day AI training curriculum designed to take business owners from AI beginners to fully equipped operators with automated lead generation, sales systems, and content strategies — all within 12 hours of complimentary live instruction. The AI for Business Summit runs April 1-3, 2026, via daily live Zoom workshops from 11 AM to 3 PM EST, open to entrepreneurs worldwide at zero cost.

The curriculum follows a progressive three-day arc engineered to deliver measurable business transformation. Each day builds deliberately on the previous session, ensuring attendees leave the summit with a complete AI-powered business framework rather than disconnected tactics.

Day one establishes the foundation. Business owners learn the most effective AI tools available today, master prompting and super prompting techniques, build functional applications without writing a single line of code, conduct AI-powered market research and audience discovery, and create professional presentations in minutes. Attendees leave day one with the complete AI business growth blueprint.

Day two constructs the machine. Sessions advance into building a personal AI clone, deploying LinkedIn social media strategies for engagement and qualified leads, creating AI-powered video for social content and advertising, constructing lead generation funnels with online ads, and activating AI bots that function as around-the-clock sales agents. Attendees witness live demonstrations of the exact automation systems driving seven and eight-figure businesses today.

Day three converts knowledge into revenue. The final day delivers training on creating digital products, building email lists and newsletters, writing compelling advertising copy with AI, implementing AI-powered high-ticket sales systems, and assembling a powerhouse virtual assistant team that multiplies output without multiplying costs.

“Business owners attending day two will learn the exact LinkedIn strategies that generated over one million dollars in opportunities for my clients. These are not theories — they are systems attendees can activate the same week,” said Bernard Ablola, former Microsoft executive and AI for Business Summit instructor.

The faculty includes six proven business leaders: sales strategist Richard Dunn with over $100 million in career revenue, former Microsoft executive Bernard Ablola, A&E television star Dolmar Cross of “Zombie House Flipping Tampa,” motivational leader Patrick Precourt, lead generation specialist Brian Hanson, and Real Advisors co-founder Francis Ablola. Real Advisors is a four-time Inc Magazine Fastest Growing Private Company in America that has trained over 58,000 entrepreneurs since 2017.

Complimentary registration is available at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp

Business owners unable to attend the April 1-3 live sessions can register for future summit dates on the registration page.

Pro Package annual subscribers receive a complimentary $2,000 premium website build from Grow wit AI. Contact support@growwitai.com for details.

About Real Advisors

Real Advisors is a four-time Inc Magazine Fastest Growing Private Company in America headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, delivering professional business training to over 58,000 entrepreneurs since 2017.

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson through the event registration website.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI provides cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions for businesses leveraging AI technology for growth and efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/growwitai.

Media Contact:

Ashley Mitchell

Grow wit AI

Email: support@growwitai.com

Phone: 1 (808) 582-0899