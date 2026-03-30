International Summit on Obesity and Weight Management

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Orlando, FL, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — The International Summit on Obesity and Weight Management (ISOWM-2026) will be held in Orlando, USA, bringing together global experts in obesity and metabolic health. This conference invites researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to submit abstracts and share their latest findings. The program focuses on obesity prevention, clinical treatment, nutrition, and innovative healthcare solutions. Participants will benefit from global networking, research exposure, and publication opportunities with ISBN and DOI. A special 20% discount is available for participants from the USA. Join this leading international conference to exchange ideas, build collaborations, and advance research in obesity and weight management.

Email: graceangel@unitedforum.uk
Website: https://obesity-congress.com/
WhatsApp: +447404141173

#obesityconference2026, #weightmanagementconference, #obesitytreatmentconference
#obesitypreventionconference, #bariatricconference, #metabolichealthconference #globalobesitysummit, #obesityandnutritionconference, #obesityconferenceusa, #obesityconferenceorlando

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