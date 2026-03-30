Swiftbox Storage Announces Major Milestone and Continued Growth in Washington

Snohomish, WA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Swiftbox Portable Storage, a leading provider of convenient, locally delivered storage solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone as the company approaches its five-year anniversary. In celebration, Swiftbox is preparing to debut a newly redesigned website, offering an even more seamless experience for customers seeking secure, flexible, and on-demand storage options.

To meet rising demand for modern mobile storage across Washington, Swiftbox has expanded its fleet, widened its delivery zones, and streamlined its operations. These enhancements allow the company to better serve residential, commercial, and contractor customers with fast, reliable storage delivered directly to their location. This growth further solidifies Swiftbox Portable Storage as a trusted storage partner in the region.

Swiftbox remains committed to its mission: “Simple. Secure. Local. Storage made easy with SwiftBox.” and “Storage delivered!” These principles guide every part of its service model–from intuitive ordering to dependable delivery and secure unit management. By putting customer convenience at the forefront, Swiftbox continues to set the standard for portable storage solutions in SE Snohomish and surrounding communities.

For more information about Swiftbox Portable Storage’s expanded offerings, please contact the leasing office at 206-715-7871.

About Swiftbox Portable Storage: Swiftbox Portable Storage is a locally operated portable storage provider serving SE Snohomish and the greater Washington region. Located at 8007 180th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296, the company offers secure, flexible, and customer-focused storage solutions delivered directly to homes, businesses, and job sites. With a commitment to simplicity, reliability, and exceptional service, Swiftbox Portable Storage continues to be a preferred choice for convenient, local storage.

Business Name: Swiftbox Portable Storage

Address: 8007 180th St SE,

City: Snohomish

State: WA

Zip code: 98296

Phone: 206-715-7871

Contact Name: Mike DiCenso