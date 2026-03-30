Rhys-Davies, Wright, Norris, Jacinto Highlight Latest Wave of FAN EXPO Philadelphia Celebrity Guests

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — It’s a who’s who of massive television and movie franchise stars as FAN EXPO Philadelphia today revealed its next wave of celebrities attending the pop culture extravaganza at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, May 29-31. From blockbuster feature films like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter to television mainstays like Breaking Bad and The Acolyte, FAN EXPO Philadelphia has fans of every genre covered.

Today’s additions are:

• John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones)

• Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter)

• Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Total Recall)

• Manny Jacinto ( The Acolyte, The Good Place)

• Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time, The Rite)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Runaways)

• Brendan Wayne (The Mandalorian, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

• Jamison Newlander (The Lost Boys, Mr. Manhattan)

They join a varied celebrity guest lineup at FAN EXPO Philadelphia that already includes:

• Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood Plus “Legolas” Orlando Bloom

• Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner

• Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance

• The Sailor Moon threesome of Stephanie Sheh, Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin

• The Goonies stars Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Judith Hoag, François Chau, Kenn Scott, Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr. and Robbie Rist

Many additional FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advanced Pricing is available until May 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.