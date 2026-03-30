Now available: 2026 MoveStrong Outdoor Brochure

USA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — The newest 2026 MoveStrong Outdoor Brochure has officially arrived, bringing fresh inspiration and expanded solutions for designing high-performance outdoor training spaces.

This year’s edition is a comprehensive showcase of new ideas, expanded equipment options, and elevated solutions for building high-performance outdoor training spaces. Designed to inspire movement and support athletes in any environment, the new catalog highlights the brand’s continued commitment to advancing outdoor fitness.

The 2026 brochure introduces an expanded lineup that blends the trusted MoveStrong favorites with an array of new configurations, upgraded strength components, and innovative add-ons. These enhancements offer more ways than ever to create dynamic outdoor environments that support strength training, functional movement, conditioning, and performance for users of all levels.

It also features new space-efficient training stations, improved strength elements, and smarter storage solutions, all thoughtfully designed to maximize usability and versatility in outdoor settings. By combining proven durability with fresh ideas, the 2026 lineup provides facility owners, coaches and individuals with powerful tools to build impactful fitness spaces that encourage participation and long-term engagement.

With its focus on innovation, adaptability, and real-world functionality, the recently released brochure reinforces MoveStrong’s mission to continually push outdoor fitness forward by offering equipment that performs, inspires, and withstands the elements. Now available for download.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information: Download here:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2026-outdoor-brochure