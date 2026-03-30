Why Seamless Cold Drawn Steel Is the Go-To Choice for High-Pressure Applications!

ShanDong, China, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. proudly announces the release of its advanced Seamless Cold Drawn ST52 honed tube, engineered to deliver superior precision, strength, and reliability for hydraulic, pneumatic, and heavy-duty industrial systems. Designed with a polished inner surface and strict dimensional tolerances, this tube ensures reduced friction, improved wear resistance, and long-term performance in demanding operating environments. The product is manufactured using cold drawing and honing processes to achieve high accuracy, excellent straightness, and consistent mechanical properties required by modern industries.

1. Advanced Seamless Cold Drawn Manufacturing Technology

The Seamless Cold Drawn production method enhances dimensional accuracy, surface finish, and mechanical strength. During cold drawing, the tube diameter is reduced at room temperature, improving grain structure and tensile performance. This process is followed by honing, which creates a smooth inner surface ideal for hydraulic cylinder applications and reduces internal friction. These steps also improve fatigue strength and extend service life.

2. High Strength ST52 Steel for Heavy-Duty Performance

Manufactured from ST52 steel, the honed tube provides exceptional tensile strength, durability, and wear resistance. The material supports demanding applications such as construction machinery, automotive components, and industrial hydraulic systems. Its robust composition ensures reliable performance even under high pressure and continuous mechanical load, making it a preferred solution for precision engineering environments.

3. Precision Honed Inner Surface for Smooth Operation

The honed inner diameter delivers ultra-smooth surface roughness, allowing pistons to move efficiently inside hydraulic cylinders. This precision reduces friction, prevents contamination buildup, and improves sealing performance. The result is enhanced efficiency, lower maintenance requirements, and improved operational stability across hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.

4. Wide Range of Applications Across Industries

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd designs its Seamless Cold Drawn ST52 honed tubes for versatile applications, including:

Hydraulic cylinders and lifting systems

Pneumatic cylinders and automation equipment

Construction and heavy machinery

Automotive suspension and steering components

Manufacturing and precision engineering equipment

These tubes offer reliable operation in high-pressure environments where dimensional consistency and durability are essential.

5. Customization, Standards, and Quality Assurance

The Seamless Cold Drawn honed tube is available in multiple sizes, tolerances, and material grades to meet diverse industrial requirements. Produced according to international standards such as EN10305, ASTM A519, and DIN specifications, each tube undergoes strict inspection for straightness, surface finish, and dimensional accuracy. Custom orders, flexible lengths, and fast delivery options ensure customers receive solutions tailored to their exact specifications.

About Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. is a trusted manufacturer specializing in seamless steel pipes, honed tubes, precision steel tubes, and chrome-plated products. With advanced manufacturing technology and strict quality control, the company delivers high-performance Seamless Cold Drawn solutions for global industrial applications, ensuring reliability, durability, and cost-effective performance.

More info about the company

Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co. Ltd

Address: Room 1211, Commercial Office Building 2, Development Zone, Liaocheng, ShanDong, China 252800

Contact Phone: +86 15763576989

Contact Name: Ms. Sun

Email: info@sdbkmetal.com

Website: https://www.sdbksteel.com/