Addact Technologies Enhances Service Portfolio to Support Modern Digital Needs

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Addact Technologies expand

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Addact Technologies has announced the expansion of its services as part of its move toward becoming a more complete, end-to-end digital solutions provider.

Building on its experience in web and software development, the company now offers a broader mix of services including AI, quality assurance, UI/UX, and digital marketing. This shift reflects a growing focus on helping businesses manage their digital needs more efficiently under one roof.

“Technology should make things easier, not more complicated,” said Maulik Dudharejia. “With this expansion, we’re bringing together development, testing, and automation so businesses can focus more on growth and less on managing complexity.”

Earlier focused mainly on CMS development, Addact has gradually expanded into areas like web and software development, mobile and eCommerce solutions, DevOps, and low-code/no-code platforms. With this step, the company is bringing its capabilities together in a more connected way.

The simple goal is reducing dependency on multiple vendors and help businesses build, manage, and grow their digital presence more effectively.

Addact Technologies continues to serve clients globally and plans to further invest in emerging technologies while strengthening its overall service ecosystem.

About Addact Technologies

Addact Technologies is a digital solutions company specializing in web and software development. The company provides scalable, user-focused solutions across development, design, testing, AI, and digital marketing to businesses globally.

Media Contact

Name: Maulik Dudharejia
Phone: +91 9724442054
Company: Addact Technologies
Email: info@addact.net
Website: https://www.addact.net/

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