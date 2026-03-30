EBP Audit Services Help U.S. Businesses Ensure Compliance and Protect Employee Benefits

Kent, USA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Employee benefit plans, such as 401(k)s and pension programs, are essential for U.S. businesses and their employees. However, managing these plans comes with strict regulatory requirements under ERISA and the Department of Labor (DOL). Professional EBP Audit Services are now a critical resource for organizations seeking to maintain accuracy, compliance, and transparency.

An employee benefit plan audit evaluates plan assets, ensures contributions are properly recorded, and verifies that financial statements align with federal regulations. Conducting these audits not only helps organizations avoid penalties but also strengthens trust with employees and stakeholders.

Stratedge Tax & Accounting LLP provides specialized EBP audit solutions tailored for U.S. businesses. Their experienced team reviews internal controls, financial statements, and compliance procedures, helping companies identify errors, minimize risk, and improve governance.

With regulatory oversight increasing, businesses that rely on professional EBP audit services gain real-time insights into plan operations and ensure long-term financial stability. Accurate audits support decision-making, protect employee benefits, and enhance organizational transparency.