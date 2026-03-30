PowerPlastics Pool Covers Leads the Way in Pool Safety, Sustainability & Style

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — PowerPlastics Pool Covers is still the industry leader in South Africa for pool safety, sustainability, and superior design. PowerPlastics Pool Covers is a privately held business with about 55 employees that has established a reputation for producing high-quality goods and having a significant social impact.

Improving Pool Safety

Drownings of children and pets continue to be a daily tragedy in South Africa. The intensive educational and practical endeavours of PowerPlastics Pool Covers are motivated by these avoidable incidents. The business actively seeks to lower drowning rates across the country by collaborating with local governments, safety taskforces, and influential decision-makers.

Additionally, PowerPlastics Pool Covers was a key contributor to the creation of the SABS safety regulations that apply to pools that are privately owned. The nation’s top-selling kid safety pool cover is their flagship drowning prevention product, the PowerPlastics Solid Safety Cover. The original design has been imitated by numerous competitors, but none of them can match the company’s superior after-sales assistance, service ethic, or product quality.

A noteworthy first and unique offering in the pool cover industry is the PowerPlastics Solid Safety Cover, which comes with its own SABS 10134:2018 safety compliance certificate. With this certification, homeowners can be sure that their pool cover satisfies strict national safety regulations.

TopStep, the pool safety pioneer, is a perfect match for this solution. Expert advice and helpful hints on preventing drowning can be found in this free web resource. In keeping with the company’s philosophy that education is just as vital as equipment, the downloadable handbook is made to be printed and maintained in every home.

Supporting Sustainability

PowerPlastics Pool Covers is committed to making sustainable pool settings in addition to safety. The business has long provided households and business clients with elegant, premium pool coverings that lower operational expenses and their negative effects on the environment.

The benefits of sustainability are substantial:

Conserve water: Every pool cover stops up to 98% of evaporation, so there’s no need to top it off often. The annual water loss from an 8×4-meter pool without a cover can reach 64,000 litres.

Conserve electricity: By using less filtration, a cleaner pool can save 50% to 90% on electricity. Additionally, less electricity is used, which relieves strain during load shedding.

Establishing the Fashion Standard

Leading automatic pool cover brand Roldeck, which is only sold in South Africa by PowerPlastics Pool Covers, is at the top of the product line. The Roldeck automatic cover is a seamless solution that combines style, ease of use, security, and environmental efficiency.

Roldeck adds flair to any upscale designer home and comes in a range of slat kinds, colours, and fitting options. With its built-in solar functionality, the solar-powered Roldeck is especially well-suited for retrofits and enhances sustainability. With its elegant finish, this robust slatted cover not only increases property value but also offers efficiency and safety.

The whole product line reflects this dedication to performance and style, providing locally created and produced solutions that blend cost with superior quality. To learn more about PowerPlastics Pool Covers, visit their website at https://powerplastics.co.za/

About PowerPlastics Pool Covers:

With 30 years of experience, PowerPlastics Pool Covers is the oldest pool cover producer in South Africa. Their superior products, design know-how, high-quality service, and hands-on pool maintenance set them apart in the business. They place a high importance on the customer experience, making sure that past clients come back time and time again, and providing exceptional after-sales care.