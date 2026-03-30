Bansal Brothers Delivers Consistent Mg Recovery with Premium FeSiMg Solutions

New Delhi, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Bansal Brothers, a trusted name in metallurgical raw materials, is strengthening its position in the foundry industry by delivering consistent magnesium (Mg) recovery through its high-quality FeSiMg (Ferro Silicon Magnesium) solutions. The company continues to support ductile iron manufacturers with reliable products that improve process efficiency and final casting quality.

In modern foundry operations, achieving Consistent Mg Recovery is critical for producing high-grade ductile iron. Variations in recovery rates can impact nodularity, mechanical properties, and overall production costs. Bansal Brothers addresses this challenge by offering premium FeSiMg alloys that ensure stable and predictable performance across batches.

Driving Consistency in Foundry Operations

Bansal Brothers focuses on strict quality control and precise composition of FeSiMg to help foundries maintain uniform results. Each batch is processed and tested to meet industry standards, ensuring that customers experience minimal fluctuation in Mg recovery rates.

Our objective is to assist foundries in achieving process stability and cost efficiency, a Bansal Brothers representative stated. Our FeSiMg solutions help clients achieve better casting integrity, less rework, and consistent magnesium recovery.

Benefits for B2B Buyers and Foundries

Bansal Brothers’ FeSiMg solutions are designed to deliver measurable advantages for industrial buyers:

Consistent Mg recovery for predictable metallurgical results

Improved nodularity and casting strength

Reduced material wastage and optimized consumption

Enhanced process control in ductile iron production

Reliable supply for bulk and ongoing requirements

These benefits make Bansal Brothers a preferred partner for foundries, casting manufacturers, and industrial buyers looking to maintain high production standards.

Commitment to Quality and Reliability

Bansal Brothers has built a strong reputation for supplying metallurgical products that meet the evolving needs of the industry. The company’s FeSiMg alloys are sourced and processed with a focus on purity, uniformity, and performance consistency.

With increasing demand for high-quality ductile iron components in automotive, infrastructure, and engineering sectors, the need for dependable raw materials has never been greater. Bansal Brothers continues to bridge this gap by delivering consistent Mg recovery through premium FeSiMg solutions.

Supporting Long-Term Industrial Growth

By combining product quality with dependable service, Bansal Brothers aims to build long-term partnerships with its clients. The company’s commitment to consistency, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction makes it a reliable choice in the competitive metallurgical market.

About Bansal Brothers

Bansal Brothers is a leading supplier of metallurgical raw materials, specializing in ferro alloys and foundry inputs. The company is dedicated to delivering quality products, like inoculants, fesimg alloys (fesimg 6-8. Fesimg 8-10), consistent performance, and reliable supply solutions to industrial clients across India.

Website: https://www.ferrosiliconmagnesium.com/

Email: anuragsinghal@sarthakmetals.com

Mobile: +91 7610125164