White Label Fox Releases High-Performance UberEats Clone App for On-Demand Food Platforms

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading clone app development company, has officially released its UberEats Clone App, a high-performance food delivery solution designed to help startups and enterprises build scalable on-demand food platforms.

With the rapid growth of online food delivery services, businesses require a reliable and feature-rich solution to compete in the market. White Label Fox UberEats Clone App offers a complete ecosystem that connects customers, delivery drivers, and restaurants through a single platform, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experience.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

Restaurant Discovery & Search – Quickly browse and find restaurants by cuisine, location, name, or speciality dishes.

Advanced Filters & Sorting – Apply filters based on ratings, pricing, and delivery time to choose the best options.

Customization Product – Personalise orders with toppings, portion sizes, and special instructions.

Saved Addresses – Store multiple delivery locations for faster checkout and convenience.

Multiple Payment Options – Enable secure payments via cards, wallets, or local payment gateways.

In-App Wallet – Add balance and make quick payments without relying on external gateways.

Promo Codes & Offers – Apply discount codes and enjoy exclusive deals on every order.

Referral Program – Invite users and earn rewards for successful referrals.

Schedule Order – Plan orders in advance for delivery at a preferred date and time.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App

Driver Registration & KYC – Complete onboarding with secure document verification to start deliveries quickly.

Order Request Management – Receive and manage delivery requests in real time without delays.

Availability Toggle – Switch availability on or off anytime to control work schedule.

Heatmap View – Identify high-demand zones to maximise delivery opportunities and earnings.

Order Status Updates – Update delivery progress from pickup to drop-off with real-time tracking.

Map Navigation – Use integrated navigation tools for accurate and efficient route guidance.

Manage Required Document – Upload and manage documents for compliance and verification.

Order History – Track completed deliveries, earnings, and performance insights.

Vehicle Management – Add and update vehicle details for smooth operational flow.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

Onboarding Process – Set up store profile quickly and start accepting orders without technical hassle.

Order Acceptance & Rejection – Manage incoming orders based on product availability.

Product Availability Toggle – Update stock availability instantly to avoid order issues.

Pricing & Offer Management – Control product pricing, discounts, and promotional offers.

Order Status Updates – Keep customers informed with real-time order progress updates.

Store Timing Management – Configure opening and closing hours for better order handling.

Service Radius Control – Define delivery areas to optimise logistics and reduce delays.

Promotions & Discounts – Launch campaigns to attract customers and boost conversions.

Order History – Access detailed records of orders for tracking and analysis.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard Statistics – View key performance metrics and insights in a centralized dashboard.

Customer/Partner Management – Manage users, drivers, and restaurant partners efficiently.

Order & Delivery Management – Track and control all orders and deliveries in real time.

Promo Code Management – Create and manage discount campaigns effectively.

Role-Based Access Control – Assign permissions to control admin access securely.

Mass Notifications – Send bulk alerts, updates, and announcements instantly.

Manage Product & Categories – Organise products and categories across all stores.

Geo-Fencing Area – Define service zones to manage delivery coverage precisely.

With the release of its high-performance UberEats Clone App, White Label Fox continues to strengthen its position as a leading clone app development company delivering scalable and market-ready on-demand solutions. The platform is designed to help businesses streamline food delivery operations, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate time-to-market without the complexities of building from scratch.

By offering a complete ecosystem that connects users, drivers, and restaurants with advanced features and seamless functionality, the solution empowers businesses to operate efficiently and scale confidently. In an increasingly competitive food delivery landscape, partnering with an experienced clone app development company like White Label Fox provides the strategic advantage needed to grow faster and sustain long-term success.