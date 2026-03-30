Jersey Grounds Management Expands Focus on Commercial Landscaping Services Across Central New Jersey

MANALAPAN, NJ, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Jersey Grounds Management, a full-service landscaping company based in Manalapan, New Jersey, is expanding its focus on commercial and industrial landscaping services as demand continues to grow across Central New Jersey. The company provides professional property maintenance for a wide range of commercial clients including homeowners associations, shopping centers, office complexes, and warehouse facilities.

With many commercial properties requiring consistent maintenance, seasonal planning, and year-round grounds management, property owners and managers increasingly rely on professional landscaping companies that can handle multiple services under one contract. Jersey Grounds Management has positioned itself as a comprehensive provider capable of supporting both routine maintenance and large-scale landscaping projects.

“Our goal is to be a one-stop partner for commercial property owners and managers,” said Chris Colosi, owner of Jersey Grounds Management. “From landscape installation and weekly mowing to snow removal and property upgrades, we handle everything needed to keep properties looking professional and operating smoothly.”

The company offers a full range of landscaping services including landscape design and installation, paver design and installation, fertilization programs, pruning, flea and tick control, weekly lawn maintenance, and snow removal. These services allow commercial clients to consolidate property maintenance with a single reliable contractor rather than coordinating multiple vendors.

Jersey Grounds Management works with a variety of commercial and industrial properties throughout Central New Jersey. These include small and large homeowners associations, retail centers, professional office buildings, and warehouse properties that require dependable landscape management to maintain safety, appearance, and property value.

While the company continues to support residential clients, its residential services are primarily concentrated in communities between Freehold, Manalapan, and Millstone. This geographic focus allows the team to provide efficient scheduling and responsive service while maintaining a strong presence throughout the region.

Commercial landscaping requires a strategic approach that accounts for property size, traffic patterns, safety concerns, and seasonal changes. Jersey Grounds Management develops customized maintenance plans for each property to ensure landscaping remains consistent, healthy, and visually appealing throughout the year.

Snow and ice management also remain a critical service for commercial clients during the winter months. The company provides snow removal services designed to keep parking lots, walkways, and access points safe and accessible during severe weather conditions.

As the company continues to grow, Jersey Grounds Management remains committed to building long-term relationships with property managers, business owners, and community associations by delivering reliable service and consistent results.

To learn more about Jersey Grounds Management landscaping services or to connect with the company online, visit their website, Google Business profile, or follow them on Facebook.