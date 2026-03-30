Tridev Air Ambulance Service Expands Advanced Emergency Medical Transport in Patna and Ranchi

Patna/Ranchi, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Tridev Air Ambulance Service, a trusted name in critical care medical transportation, proudly announces the expansion and strengthening of its premium air ambulance services in Patna and Ranchi. With a commitment to saving lives through rapid response and world-class medical support, the service is setting new benchmarks in emergency healthcare accessibility across Bihar and Jharkhand.

Tridev Air Ambulance Service is equipped with state-of-the-art aircraft, advanced life-support systems, and highly trained medical professionals, including experienced doctors, paramedics, and critical care specialists. The service ensures seamless patient transfer for individuals requiring urgent medical attention, whether for intercity, interstate, or remote evacuations.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between patients and timely medical care,” said a spokesperson for Tridev Air Ambulance. “In critical situations, every minute matters. Our presence in Patna and Ranchi enables faster response times and ensures patients receive the best possible care during transit.”

Key features of Tridev Air Ambulance Service include:

Fully equipped ICU setup onboard aircraft

24/7 emergency response availability

Bed-to-bed patient transfer coordination

Expert medical escort team

Ground ambulance support for smooth connectivity

The expansion comes as a response to the growing need for reliable and efficient medical evacuation services in eastern India. Tridev aims to support patients, hospitals, and families by providing safe, fast, and medically supervised transport solutions.

With a strong focus on patient safety, affordability, and professionalism, Tridev Air Ambulance Service in Patna and Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi continue to be a lifeline for critical care patients.

About Tridev Air Ambulance Service

Tridev Air Ambulance Service specializes in emergency and non-emergency medical transportation, offering comprehensive air and ground ambulance solutions across India. The organization is dedicated to delivering excellence in patient care with speed, precision, and compassion.