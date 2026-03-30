ODM International School Pioneers Future-Ready Learning Model, Redefining Schools in Gurgaon

Gurugram, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — ODM International School introduces a future-ready model blending academics, skills, and global practices, with digital learning, personalised growth, and holistic development to prepare students for evolving careers.

Gurgaon, India: ODM International School has introduced a future-ready learning model aimed at aligning academics with evolving global education standards. The initiative reflects a structured approach to curriculum design, skill integration, and learner development, positioning the organisation as one of the progressive schools in Gurgaon responding to changing academic and career landscapes.

The framework integrates core academic disciplines with emerging areas such as digital literacy, critical thinking, research-based learning, and interdisciplinary exposure. It is designed to move beyond conventional classroom instruction and encourage application-driven understanding, preparing students for higher education pathways and global competencies.

ODM International School focuses on balanced academic and co-curricular engagement. The campus infrastructure includes digitally enabled classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, a well-equipped library, and dedicated spaces for performing arts and sports. These facilities are structured to support experiential learning and provide students with consistent access to hands-on academic environments.

The institution’s approach also incorporates international perspectives within its pedagogy. Through curated academic practices, collaborative learning formats, and exposure to global benchmarks, the school aims to create a learning environment comparable to leading international standards. Faculty development and continuous training remain central to ensuring that teaching methodologies stay relevant and effective.

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated, “Education today must prepare students not only for examinations but for life beyond classrooms. The future-ready learning model at ODM International School is built on this understanding. It focuses on conceptual clarity, adaptability, and the ability to engage with real-world challenges. Our objective is to ensure that students are equipped with both knowledge and the skills required to apply it meaningfully.”

The model also emphasises personalised learning pathways. Academic tracking, mentorship systems, and continuous assessment mechanisms are integrated to support individual student progress. This allows educators to identify strengths and areas of improvement, enabling more targeted academic guidance.

In addition to academics, ODM International School places importance on student well-being and holistic development. Structured programmes in sports, arts, leadership, and life skills are embedded within the school framework. These initiatives are designed to build confidence, collaboration, and emotional resilience among learners.

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added, “The transformation in education requires institutions to be adaptive and forward-looking. At ODM, the focus is on building an ecosystem where students can explore, question, and innovate. Our infrastructure and academic model are designed to support this vision while maintaining strong foundational learning. As one of the evolving schools in Gurgaon, we are committed to delivering an education that is both relevant and future-focused.”

The school’s academic environment is further supported by structured career guidance initiatives and exposure to competitive examinations. By integrating preparatory frameworks within the school system, ODM International School aims to reduce fragmentation in learning and provide students with a cohesive academic journey.

As schools in Gurgaon continue to evolve in response to global educational shifts, ODM International School’s initiative highlights the role of structured innovation in shaping academic institutions. The emphasis on research-backed methodologies, technology integration, and skill-based learning reflects a broader transition within the education sector.

The introduction of the future-ready learning model marks a step towards redefining how education is delivered and experienced. Through its integrated approach, ODM International School reinforces its commitment to creating an environment where students can learn effectively, think independently, and grow with purpose.