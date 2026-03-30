Maximum Inheritance Warns UK Business Owners and Farmers of Imminent Inheritance Tax Changes Taking Effect 6 April 2026

Estate planning specialist urges families with business and agricultural assets to review their arrangements before new relief caps come into force

London, UK, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Maximum Inheritance, a UK estate planning firm established in 1999, is alerting business owners and farming families across the United Kingdom to significant changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) that take effect on 6 April 2026, days away.

From that date, the 100% inheritance tax relief that has long protected qualifying business and agricultural assets will be capped at £2.5 million per individual. Any value above that threshold will attract only 50% relief, creating an effective inheritance tax charge of 20% on the excess. For couples, the combined allowance will be £5 million, with the unused portion of the allowance transferable between spouses or civil partners.

These changes, introduced through the Autumn Budget 2024 and confirmed through the Finance Bill 2025-26, represent the most significant shift to business and agricultural inheritance tax relief in a generation. Families who have historically relied on full APR or BPR protection, without needing to plan further, may now face unexpected tax exposure on estates that exceed the new threshold.

“For many business-owning and farming families, the previous rules meant that qualifying assets passed between generations with little or no inheritance tax liability,” said Ade Oduyemi, estate planning and inheritance tax specialist at Maximum Inheritance. “The new cap changes that calculation significantly. Families with combined business or agricultural assets above £2.5 million need to understand what their position looks like from April and take steps to plan accordingly.”

Maximum Inheritance works with clients to assess their current exposure under the new rules, identify planning opportunities available within existing legislation, and structure their estates to protect assets for future generations. For business owners and farmers, this may include reviewing how assets are held, assessing whether all qualifying conditions for relief are met, and exploring complementary strategies such as trusts, lifetime gifting, and life insurance arrangements.

The firm emphasises that effective planning at this stage, before the changes come into force, gives families the widest range of options. Waiting until after April 6 does not remove the ability to plan, but it does mean that some arrangements will need to account for a tax position that has already changed.

“This is not a situation where families should wait and see,” Ade added. “The rules are confirmed. The date is fixed. The families who will be best placed are those who take the time now to understand their exposure and put a structured plan in place.”

Maximum Inheritance provides bespoke estate planning, inheritance tax planning, and probate assistance services to clients across the United Kingdom. The firm has over 35 years of experience helping families protect wealth and navigate changes in UK inheritance tax legislation.

Families with business or agricultural assets who wish to understand how the April 2026 changes affect their estate can arrange a consultation by visiting www.max-inheritance.co.uk.

About Maximum Inheritance

Maximum Inheritance, established in 1999, is a UK-based estate planning firm specialising in estate planning, inheritance tax planning, and probate assistance. Led by inheritance tax specialist Ade Oduyemi, the firm helps families protect assets, minimise tax exposure, and preserve wealth for future generations.

Company Name: Maximum Inheritance

Contact Person: Ade Oduyemi

Phone: +44 20 8669 1779

Address: 18, Salisbury House, 8 Melbourne Road

City: Wallington SM6 8SA

State: Greater London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.max-inheritance.co.uk