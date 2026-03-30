Rustomjee La Vie Thane | Premium 2 & 3 BHK homes

Mumbai, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing La Vie, the newest cluster at Rustomjee Uptown Urbania. There are 8 independent towers rising up to 55 storeys that fringe a Central Park replete with recreational spaces where neighbours will turn into friends. And that’s just the beginning because built into the plan are 3 more levels of leisure zones where families can spend quality time together and celebration can be a way of life.

Crafted for those who seek refined living, Rustomjee La Vie brings together contemporary architecture, thoughtful design and a lifestyle that blends elegance with everyday comfort. Every residence has been carefully planned to maximise space, natural light and seamless indoor-outdoor living. From landscaped green spaces to world-class amenities and exceptional connectivity, the development offers a sophisticated environment where modern families can thrive while enjoying privacy, security and a premium lifestyle experience. Spread across 8.5 acres, 8 towers rise up to 55 storeys that fringe a Central Park replete with recreational spaces designed to turn neighbours into friends.

Another Best of Rustomjee in Thane

Rustomjee Verdant Vista – Luxury Reimagined

Welcome to Rustomjee Verdant Vistas a residential development project on Saket Road in Majiwada, Thane. The project offers multiple apartment options including 3, 4 and 5 BHK units to cater to the various needs of homebuyers. Rustomjee New Project Rustomjee Verdant Vistas in Thane will offer a calm and green lifestyle with greenery and beautiful gardens. Here residents get a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, and children’s play area, all in well-planned and secure locations.

The Rustomjee luxury project in Thane has all the necessary social infrastructure including educational institutions, healthcare services and shopping centres. Also, the project’s location connects it easily to major routes on Saket Road, giving residents easy access to Thane and surrounding areas. Rustomjee Verdant Vista focuses on lush green spaces and community-centric amenities that offer a serene and sustainable lifestyle experience. The project includes several recreational amenities, such as a club house, swimming pool, children’s play area and well-planned landscaping.