What Defines the Path to Awakening? Sacred Voyages Announces New Global Journeys

MAUI, HI, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — In an era of increasing digital noise and personal burnout, seekers are shifting away from traditional tourism toward deep, internal restoration. Sacred Voyages, a leader in transformative travel, is proud to announce its 2026 calendar of immersive experiences designed to bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern life. By combining sacred-site exploration with profound energetic work, these journeys offer a rare “container” for those ready to shed old conditioning and step into their authentic power.

A New Paradigm of Inner Transformation

The modern traveler is no longer satisfied with mere relaxation; they are seeking a total recalibration of the soul. Understanding this shift, Sacred Voyages has curated a series of programs that focus on the “Root” and “Heart” chakras of the planet. These experiences are specifically designed for high-achievers and soulful individuals who feel a call to reconnect with the Earth’s natural rhythms.

A cornerstone of this year’s curriculum is the shamanic healing retreat, an intensive immersion that goes beyond surface-level wellness. Unlike standard retreats, these sessions utilize rhythmic journeying and soul-level clearing to address the root causes of spiritual disconnection. Participants are guided through ceremonies that help them reclaim fragmented parts of their spirit, allowing them to return to their daily lives with a newfound sense of wholeness and intentionality.

Journeying to Earth’s Power Centers

From the volcanic “mana” of the Hawaiian Islands to the crystalline clarity of Northern California, every location is chosen for its unique energetic frequency. The upcoming shamanic spiritual retreat schedule includes deep-dive explorations of Maui’s hidden valleys and the silent, stoic peaks of Mount Shasta.

These sites are not merely backdrops; they are active participants in the awakening process. The high-vibration environment of a shamanic spiritual retreat acts as a catalyst, accelerating the release of trauma and the activation of latent spiritual gifts. Under the expert guidance of the Sacred Voyages team, guests move through a structured process of shedding, balancing, and finally, embodying their true essence.

Expert Guidance for a Sacred Path

Led by renowned guide Greg “Magick” Bernstein, the mission of these voyages is to empower participants to live in ease and grace. By integrating ancient mystical transmissions with modern energy work, a shamanic healing retreat provides the tools necessary for lasting change. “We don’t just take people to sacred sites,” says Bernstein. “We facilitate a journey to the sacred site within.”

About Sacred Voyages: Journey to the Sacred Sites Within

Sacred Voyages is an internationally recognized retreat organization dedicated to guiding soulful travelers on journeys of profound transformation. We specialize in blending ancient shamanic wisdom with sacred-site exploration in the world’s most potent locations, including Maui and Mount Shasta.

Our mission is to awaken you to your true nature, liberate you from old wounds, and empower you to live with intentional creation. Whether through group settings, private bespoke voyages, or virtual experiences, Sacred Voyages delivers retreats that renew the body, expand consciousness, and awaken the divine within.

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