ProLinker introduces network reward system for freelancers

Newark, USA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — ProLinker.com launched a new concept for recruitment of Freelancers; recruit through the inner circle of professionals. Freelancers can earn passive income from the network and clients gain access to the best professionals. In addition, it is also possible to collaborate securely through Escrow.

A basic income accessible to everyone

ProLinker introduces a reward system, making passive income accessible to everyone by utilizing the potential of their own network. Freelancers earn 2% of the hourly rate of a professional referred to the platform. This provides unprecedented opportunities for freelancers to benefit from connections and for employers to find the best professionals.

Varied talent pool

ProLinker is proud to offer users access to a diverse talent pool of 500,000 freelancers, enriched by the power of networks and partners. This network, spread across the world, ensures that companies can discover the right skills and expertise, fostering creativity and innovation.

Advanced technology: AI-driven precision matching and secure transactions

The platform introduces advanced AI-based search tools, supplemented with a risk-reducing Escrow transaction system. Employers can quickly determine the exact skills and availability of freelancers and quickly hire the right professional. “By using the combination of advanced technology and the power of the network of freelancers, we save time and money when hiring the flexible workforce within an organization,” says Niels van der Schoot, founder and CEO of ProLinker.

Focus on diverse talent and stable income

ProLinker recognizes the importance of access to talent and a steady income for freelancers. The platform therefore offers an environment where freelancers can use the network to find the right professionals, guaranteeing a consistent income stream and making the right match quickly.

ProLinker continues to innovate and deliver exceptional value to its users. With a focus on diverse talent, advanced search tools, secure transactions and encouraging remote working, the platform is at the forefront of innovation in the labor market.

For more info visit: https://prolinker.com

Prolinker.com is a dynamic online freelancer platform that connects businesses, freelancers, and industry experts to collaborate, exchange opportunities, and grow together.