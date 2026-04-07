All Pool Filters 4 Less Launches U.S.-Made APC Filters for 2026 Pool Season

USA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — All Pool Filters 4 Less today announced the addition of a powerful new product line: cartridge filters from APC – Aquatic Parts Company.

A smart move. And a timely one.

As pool owners gear up for the 2026 season, the company is doubling down on what matters most—quality, compatibility, and price. The new APC cartridges are engineered as high-grade aftermarket equivalents for leading systems from Hayward, Jandy, Pentair, and Sta-Rite. They fit seamlessly. They perform reliably. And they don’t carry the inflated price tags many customers have come to expect.

Here’s the difference—clear and immediate:

Hayward CX880XREPAK4 – $360.99

APCC7179-4 (4-pack) – $192.96

Hayward CX1200RE – $123.99

APCC7301 – $55.99

Unicel C-9415 – $112.98

APCC7318 – $65.99

Same job. Less cost. No compromise.

And unlike many aftermarket options flooding online marketplaces, these cartridges are proudly made in the U.S.A.—a distinction that speaks directly to consistency, material quality, and manufacturing standards.

That matters. Especially when performance isn’t optional.

This launch reflects a broader strategy at All Pool Filters 4 Less: expand choice without diluting quality. Customers aren’t looking for more options—they’re looking for better ones. This delivers both.

The new APC line will be available on the company’s website just in time for the 2026 pool season. Right when demand peaks. Right when reliability counts.

Because clean water isn’t a luxury. It’s the baseline.

To explore the new product line, visit: https://www.allpoolfilters4less.com/

About All Pool Filters 4 Less

All Pool Filters 4 Less is an online retailer providing affordable, high-quality pool filtration products and replacement cartridges for residential pool owners. Focused on value, performance, and customer support, the company helps do-it-yourself pool owners maintain clean, healthy water without premium-priced OEM parts.

Media Contact:

All Pool Filters 4 Less

Phone: 954-558-0584

Website: https://www.allpoolfilters4less.com/