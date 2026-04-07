Comprehensive AEO & GEO Solutions Now Available Worldwide to Help Businesses Dominate AI Overview and Leading LLMs

LONDON/AHMEDABAD/DUBAI/BRISBANE/NEW YORK, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Kinsh Technologies, a UK and India-registered digital marketing agency with global operations, is announcing the expanded availability of its AI Engine Optimization (AEO) and Google Engine Optimization (GEO) services to businesses worldwide. Since launching these services in September 2025, Kinsh has successfully helped organizations of all sizes improve their visibility across AI Overviews and major language models including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

The announcement comes as businesses increasingly recognize the critical importance of AI visibility alongside traditional search rankings. With the proliferation of AI-powered search tools and conversational interfaces, companies that fail to optimize for these platforms risk losing substantial traffic and market share.

A Fundamentals-First Approach to AI Visibility

What sets Kinsh Technologies apart in a rapidly growing AEO/GEO market is its unwavering commitment to foundational excellence. Rather than jumping directly into content optimization, the agency conducts a thorough, comprehensive website audit before implementing any content strategy.

“Too many agencies rush into optimization without understanding the underlying issues,” said Mr. Nishant Desai, CEO of Kinsh Technologies. “We believe that if the basics aren’t correct-technical foundation, content structure, information architecture-you cannot deliver the results your clients deserve. Our audit-first methodology ensures we build on solid ground.”

This approach has resonated with clients across industries. Since its September 2025 launch, Kinsh has worked with startups, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprise-level organizations globally. Early results have been compelling: case studies show businesses achieving an average 240% increase in AI Overview visibility within six months, alongside improved rankings in leading LLM search results.

Comprehensive Coverage Across All Major AI Platforms

Kinsh’s AEO and GEO services provide complete optimization coverage for all major language models and AI search interfaces. The methodology addresses the unique indexing, ranking, and retrieval mechanisms of each platform-ensuring clients don’t simply optimize for one AI tool at the expense of others.

“AI SEO is fundamentally different from traditional SEO,” explained Mr. Desai. “These systems prioritize different signals: source credibility, accuracy, comprehensiveness, and cited references. Our team has spent months reverse-engineering how these platforms retrieve and rank information, and we’ve built proprietary frameworks to help businesses succeed across all of them.”

Global Operations, Local Expertise

With teams currently operating across India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Dubai, and the United States, Kinsh Technologies brings both local market knowledge and international best practices to every engagement. This global footprint allows the agency to serve clients across industries-from SaaS and e-commerce to fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond.

Free AI SEO Audit Offer

To help businesses assess their current AI visibility, Kinsh Technologies is offering a complimentary Website Audit for AI SEO. This in-depth analysis identifies optimization opportunities and provides a roadmap for improved AI Overview rankings and LLM visibility.