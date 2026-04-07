AdventHealth to serve as 2026 Sponsor of Meals on Wheels, Etc., dining site in Sanford

Orlando, FL, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Meals on Wheels, Etc., is expanding its mission of supporting seniors in Seminole County with the help from a dedicated community partner.

The nonprofit announced today that AdventHealth will serve as the 2026 sponsor of its neighborhood dining site at Serenity Towers in Sanford.

Meals on Wheels, Etc., has been providing nutritious meals and vital support services to seniors in Seminole County since 1973. Through its neighborhood dining program, adults age 60 and older gather Monday through Friday to enjoy healthy meals while also taking part in recreational activities, educational presentations and social opportunities that help reduce isolation.

“Programs like our dining sites are about much more than a meal; they’re about connection, community and helping seniors stay engaged,” said Mike McKee, executive director of Meals on Wheels, Etc. “We’re incredibly grateful to AdventHealth for stepping up as the 2026 sponsor of our Serenity Towers site and helping us continue to create a welcoming space where seniors can gather and thrive.”

As part of this partnership, AdventHealth will support daily dining programs at Serenity Towers, helping create a welcoming space where seniors can gather, share a meal and build meaningful connections.

“At AdventHealth, we believe whole-person health includes connection, nourishment and a sense of belonging — because those are the moments that help people feel whole,” said Jeff Villanueva, chief executive officer at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. “Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels, Etc., we’re honored to support the Serenity Towers dining site and help ensure seniors in Sanford have access to nutritious meals, meaningful relationships and the support they need to feel their best each day.”

Meals on Wheels, Etc., also has a neighborhood dining site in Casselberry. In addition to dining services, the organization provides home-delivered meals, transportation and weatherization.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org/.

About Meals on Wheels, Etc.

Meals on Wheels, Etc. began providing home-delivered meals and transportation services to seniors in Seminole County in 1973. Today, Meals on Wheels, Etc. provides several services to help the growing needs of the vulnerable seniors in the area, including Neighborhood Dining, Homemaking, CHORE, Weatherization and more that help the aging population remain in their own homes and living with as much independence as possible. The organization also serves low income groups. To learn more about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org/.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in four counties across metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, see more than 5.9 million patient visits annually. AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio in Central Florida, with more than 675 clinical trials and studies in progress. The organization, which has more than 34,000 Central Florida team members, has a deep commitment to serving the community.

The division’s flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts nationally and internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary and quaternary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties. AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, Newsweek and the Leapfrog Group. Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom.