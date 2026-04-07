Devart Delphi Data Access Components: New Release

Delaware, USA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a new release of Delphi DAC. The main updates – support for the latest IDEs, databases, and Windows Arm64EC target platform.

The list of key general enhancements:

Support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1

Support for Lazarus 4.6,

Support for the Arm64EC target platform on Windows

The product-specific improvements in the release:

Oracle: updates to ODAC v15.0 and the Oracle provider in UniDAC v12.0.

Support for Oracle 26ai

Support for JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later

Faster detection of installed Oracle clients

MySQL: updates to MyDAC v14.0 and the MySQL provider in UniDAC v12.0.

Support for MySQL 9.6

Improved dump functionality: Support for read-only fields in INSERT statements Custom delimiter configuration for stored procedures and triggers



PostgreSQL: updates apply to PgDAC v10.0 and the PostgreSQL provider in UniDAC v12.0.

Support for PostgreSQL 18 and protocol 3.2

Support for: Virtual generated columns OAUTHBEARER authentication

New connection options: CurrentTimeZone ExactTimeZone UseSystemLocale

Improved support for: PostGIS PgArray PgInet



SQL Server: updates to SDAC v13.0 and the SQL Server provider in UniDAC v12.0.

Added the CommandTimeout option to TMSConnection

Added the CommandTimeout option to SQL Server-specific settings in TUniConnection

InterBase and Firebird: updates to IBDAC v11.0 and the InterBase/Firebird providers in UniDAC v12.0.

Support for Firebird 3 functions

Support for: GENERATED BY DEFAULT AS IDENTITY Extended transaction and database parameters (TPB, DPB, SPB)

New connection options: FloatAsSingle UseReadConsistency ConnectionConfigOverrides

Improved performance and handling of database configuration blocks

SQLite: updates apply to LiteDAC v8.0 and the SQLite provider in UniDAC v12.0.

Support for vector extensions (sqlite-vec, sqlite-vector)

New connection limits: LimitLength LimitExprDepth



To find a full list of improvements and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-release-of-delphi-data-access-components-adds-support-for-latest-ides-and-databases.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. In addition to these, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your database connectivity needs.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.