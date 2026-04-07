Braiin Expands India Footprint with Acquisition of VIS Networks; Earmarks INR 2,250 Crore for Growth

India, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Following its recent listing on Nasdaq with an approximate market capitalisation of $1.62 billion (~INR 14,500 Crore) (as on 26th Mar 2026), global artificial intelligence and digital platform company Braiin Limited (Nasdaq: BRAI) (“Braiin” or the “Company”) has expanded its India presence with the acquisition of VIS Networks Pvt Ltd (“VIS Networks”), a Customer Experience (CX) solutions firm with a strong global footprint.

This acquisition advances Braiin’s India expansion strategy, anchored in targeted acquisitions and platform-led growth, reinforcing India’s role as a core strategic market.

Strengthening Customer Experience (CX) Capabilities

Headquartered in India, VIS Networks operates across multiple geographies including ASEAN, the Middle East, the UK, and the United States. The company provides enterprise-grade customer experience (“CX”), collaboration, and managed services solutions to global clients, with reported revenues of approximately $67 million (INR 600 Crore).

The acquisition significantly enhances Braiin’s capabilities in CX-led digital solutions—an area seeing increasing enterprise demand amid AI adoption and customer-centric transformation initiatives.

“This acquisition is a cornerstone of our India strategy,” said Natraj Balasubramanian, CEO of Braiin Limited. “VIS Networks brings deep CX expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and a global delivery model that aligns with our vision of building a next-generation AI-led technology platform. We believe India will play a central role in our innovation and delivery roadmap.”

Braiin Global Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition of VIS Networks is part of a broader string of global acquisitions by Braiin aimed at building a worldwide integrated digital and AI platform. Braiin has previously acquired companies across Australia and India in Agriculture technology, CX and the Property technology space.

Braiin’s acquisition-led strategy has been central to its rapid scale-up, with the Company actively targeting synergistic businesses across geographies and sectors.

India Expansion Roadmap

Braiin expects to deepen its India presence through additional strategic acquisitions, spanning Technology solutions, and deeptech companies in areas such as AI, IoT, Robotics and data platforms.

The Company intends to invest over $250 million (INR 2,250 Crore) for India investments, signalling a significant scaleup and underlining its long-term commitment to the market.

“We believe India represents one of the most exciting opportunities globally for technology innovation and digital transformation,” Natraj added. “For potential partners in India, Braiin offers two powerful synergies – first, the ability to rapidly pivot to AI-led disruption through our advanced technology platform; and second, the opportunity to scale globally by leveraging our deep enterprise relationships and international client network.”

Umashankar Bantwal, CEO of VIS Networks, said he believes the partnership would accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. “We are incredibly proud to make this milestone with a Nasdaq-listed company. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and partners have in us. This partnership expands our global reach giving us access to newer and larger market opportunities and to modern cutting-edge technology, hence enabling us to accelerate our growth. As we step onto this global stage, we remain focused on customer satisfaction, innovation, excellence, and delivering long-term value as we take VIS Networks to new heights.”

Building a Scaled Global Platform

Braiin’s India entry comes at a time when global technology firms are increasingly looking to combine AI, customer experience, and enterprise solutions into unified platforms.

With VIS Networks as a strategic base, Braiin is expected to leverage India not only as a growth market but also as a global hub for talent, innovation, and delivery, supporting its broader ambitions across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (Nasdaq:BRAI) is a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology. The Company’s integrated platforms combine autonomous robotics, IoT, and machine learning to modernize traditionally analog industries. Headquartered in Western Australia, the Company maintains operations across seven countries. For more information, please visit braiin.com .

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Braiin Expands India Footprint with Acquisition of VIS Networks; Earmarks INR 2,250 Crore for Growth

National, April 06th 2026: Following its recent listing on Nasdaq with an approximate market capitalisation of $1.62 billion (~INR 14,500 Crore) (as on 26th Mar 2026), global artificial intelligence and digital platform company Braiin Limited (Nasdaq: BRAI) (“Braiin” or the “Company”) has expanded its India presence with the acquisition of VIS Networks Pvt Ltd (“VIS Networks”), a Customer Experience (CX) solutions firm with a strong global footprint.

This acquisition advances Braiin’s India expansion strategy, anchored in targeted acquisitions and platform-led growth, reinforcing India’s role as a core strategic market.

Strengthening Customer Experience (CX) Capabilities

Headquartered in India, VIS Networks operates across multiple geographies including ASEAN, the Middle East, the UK, and the United States. The company provides enterprise-grade customer experience (“CX”), collaboration, and managed services solutions to global clients, with reported revenues of approximately $67 million (INR 600 Crore).

The acquisition significantly enhances Braiin’s capabilities in CX-led digital solutions—an area seeing increasing enterprise demand amid AI adoption and customer-centric transformation initiatives.

“This acquisition is a cornerstone of our India strategy,” said Natraj Balasubramanian, CEO of Braiin Limited. “VIS Networks brings deep CX expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and a global delivery model that aligns with our vision of building a next-generation AI-led technology platform. We believe India will play a central role in our innovation and delivery roadmap.”

Braiin Global Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition of VIS Networks is part of a broader string of global acquisitions by Braiin aimed at building a worldwide integrated digital and AI platform. Braiin has previously acquired companies across Australia and India in Agriculture technology, CX and the Property technology space.

Braiin’s acquisition-led strategy has been central to its rapid scale-up, with the Company actively targeting synergistic businesses across geographies and sectors.

India Expansion Roadmap

Braiin expects to deepen its India presence through additional strategic acquisitions, spanning Technology solutions, and deeptech companies in areas such as AI, IoT, Robotics and data platforms.

The Company intends to invest over $250 million (INR 2,250 Crore) for India investments, signalling a significant scaleup and underlining its long-term commitment to the market.

“We believe India represents one of the most exciting opportunities globally for technology innovation and digital transformation,” Natraj added. “For potential partners in India, Braiin offers two powerful synergies – first, the ability to rapidly pivot to AI-led disruption through our advanced technology platform; and second, the opportunity to scale globally by leveraging our deep enterprise relationships and international client network.”

Umashankar Bantwal, CEO of VIS Networks, said he believes the partnership would accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. “We are incredibly proud to make this milestone with a Nasdaq-listed company. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and partners have in us. This partnership expands our global reach giving us access to newer and larger market opportunities and to modern cutting-edge technology, hence enabling us to accelerate our growth. As we step onto this global stage, we remain focused on customer satisfaction, innovation, excellence, and delivering long-term value as we take VIS Networks to new heights.”

Building a Scaled Global Platform

Braiin’s India entry comes at a time when global technology firms are increasingly looking to combine AI, customer experience, and enterprise solutions into unified platforms.

With VIS Networks as a strategic base, Braiin is expected to leverage India not only as a growth market but also as a global hub for talent, innovation, and delivery, supporting its broader ambitions across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (Nasdaq:BRAI) is a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology. The Company’s integrated platforms combine autonomous robotics, IoT, and machine learning to modernize traditionally analog industries. Headquartered in Western Australia, the Company maintains operations across seven countries. For more information, please visit braiin.com .

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