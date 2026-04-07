Learn Fundamentals of SEO Content Writing at White Hat Academy

Kolkata, India, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — In the age of AI, where jobs are rapidly becoming automated, students are now realizing the importance of upskilling. Writing well alone is no longer enough to build a successful career in content writing. It is essential to get proper training and learn the fundamentals of content writing, including blogging, AI content writing, and SEO content writing. Keeping this in mind, White Hat Academy is pleased to announce its SEO Content Writing Course for aspiring professionals.

Content writing is a vast field, and SEO is an integral part of content creation. SEO, or search engine optimization, is a technique that helps businesses gain online visibility. Content plays a critical role in SEO, which is why professionals must learn how to create SEO-friendly content.

Who Can Join:

Those who are looking for a career in content writing can join the course. Whether one is looking for a career in freelancing, part-time jobs or full-time job, getting trained is the key. SEO Content Writing Course is suitable for bloggers, content creators, small business owners, women who wish to restart their career or anyone who wants to make money as a content writer.

However, as a requirement in any content writing course, the student should have a strong English writing background with keen interest in research and developing content. Strong English grammatical knowledge is must in this career.

SEO Content Writing – What Students Learn

In our SEO Content Writing Course, students learn the fundamentals of SEO. Students learn about keywords, placement of keywords; structuring SEO friendly articles, learn on-page basics and a lot more. At the end of the course, students have a thorough understanding of SEO and how writers can optimize their content.

Why Choose White Hat Academy

White Hat Academy understands the industry requirements and designs all courses keeping in mind the trends and demands. All courses are short term and job-oriented. We offer a mix of theory and practical classes so that students have clear understanding. We have an expert faculty who ensures that the students grasp the course content and are capable enough to write content as per requirement.

Students choose us because we offer:

Updated course curriculum

100% job assistance on all professional courses

Flexible class timing

High-Quality Study Material

Course Completion Certificate

To know more about our classes and for our next batch, please visit: https://whitehat.education/

About White Hat Academy:

White Hat Academy is a job-oriented professional training institute offering SEO Content writing course. Based in Kolkata, the institute ensures that students learn in a professional environment, get real-life project exposure, pick from flexible class schedules and learn as per their career goals.