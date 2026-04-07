Neuro Experts, PC Expands its Team with TBI Specialists

Santa Monica, CA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Neuro Experts, PC is growing, and it’s doing so with purpose because the firm has recently expanded its team to include two highly accomplished forensic neurologists who are helping the firm to strengthen its expertise in traumatic brain injury (TBI) related cases.

For those who are thinking what this means for evaluating complex neurological injuries in legal settings, it invariably and implicitly points towards deeper clinical insight, stronger case analysis, and more comprehensive expert testimony.

Leading this expansion is Dr. David Ko, who is a board-certified neurologist with more than three decades of experience, and his career spans leadership roles at major institutions like USC School of Medicine and LAC+USC Medical Center, where he served as Chief of Neurology. With extensive experience in acute stroke care, epilepsy, and head trauma evaluation, Dr. Ko brings unmatched depth to forensic case reviews.

Joining him is Dr. Danny Benmoshe, who is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and a recognized leader in brain health. Based in Los Angeles and affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Benmoshe specializes in traumatic brain and spine injuries, as well as advanced diagnostic testing like EEG, EMG, and NCV. As Principal Investigator at the Brain Science Research Institute, he amalgamates his clinical transcendence with avant-garde research for improving patient outcomes.

A spokesperson from Neuro Experts, PC says: “Bringing Dr. Ko and Dr. Benmoshe on board reflects our commitment to delivering precise, evidence-based neurological insights in complex cases. Their experience amplifies the level of clarity and credibility we provide to attorneys and clients, and that too without any hiccups.”

Looking for unbiased, reliable, and effective neurological expertise in your case? Connect with Neuro Experts, PC today to learn how their expanded team can support your legal and medical needs.

Contact Info:

Website: https://neuroradiologyexpert.com/

Email: info@neuroexpertsgroup.com

Phone: (310) 597-2626