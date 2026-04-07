Discover the Future of Automotive Manufacturing Technology at AMTS 2026 Registration opens for July exhibition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Exhibition (AMTS) will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 8 – 10, bringing together global automotive engineering and manufacturing professionals for its 2026 edition.

Organized by RX, AMTS 2026 is expected to feature more than 850 exhibitors and attract 70,000 professional visits, including an international delegation of about 2,000 attendees. The event will present technologies and solutions spanning car body stamping, welding and joining, painting, automotive assembly, machining, materials, R&D, intelligent production logistics, testing, and quality control. This year’s exhibition will also highlight innovations in new energy vehicle (NEV) design and manufacturing. A newly expanded TechShow Arena will showcase emerging technologies shaping the next generation of automotive engineering.

The exhibition will offer more than 20 specialized zones covering the full automotive manufacturing value chain, including future car development, vehicle design and R&D, lightweight materials, product development, powertrain and battery engineering, gigacasting, interior and exterior manufacturing, mold design, welding, stamping, laser processes, painting, automation, robotics, and smart factory logistics.

AMTS 2026 will also introduce an expanded lineup of interactive workshops and technical programs. Led by OEM experts and technology suppliers, the Workshops by AMTS will use case studies and hands-on formats to address real-world engineering challenges across R&D, testing, and production. More than 50 concurrent events will facilitate knowledge exchange, business matching, and industry collaboration. Program highlights include forums on NEV engineering, welding and joining, automotive forming, painting, assembly, solid-state batteries, electric drive systems, battery shell design, and thermal management.

Year-round engagement will continue through A+ CONNECT, AMTS’ online and onsite business-matching platform, which supports supplier discovery, technical problem-solving, and long-term partnership development.

AMTS 2026 is designed for automotive OEM executives, R&D and manufacturing engineers, procurement specialists, system integrators, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, technology leaders, investors, business developers, and industry associations and media.

Pre-registration is now open. Visitors who register in advance will receive free admission. Registration is available at: https://www.shanghaiamts.com.cn/links?id=9127.