Hidden Brains is Coming to UK and Northern Ireland

London, UK, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — Hidden Brains Infotech, a globally recognized CMMI Level-3 and ISO 27001-certified B2B software development company in London and Ireland, is moving to Europe’s Silicon Valley, bringing its expertise to drive important technology conversations and help enterprises and businesses advance in an AI-driven world.

The UK market demands more than technical capability. It expects compliance-first thinking, GDPR readiness, and partners who understand both modern architectures and legacy ecosystems.

As Hidden Brains comes to the UK and Northern Ireland, our focus is simple. Help startups move fast with AI-led MVPs and POCs, enable enterprises to modernize legacy systems through structured digital transformation, and support SaaS businesses with skilled engineering teams through flexible staff augmentation.

With 19+ industry awards, experience across 39+ verticals, and a track record that stretches from early-stage strategy and consulting to full-scale software development, cloud computing, and advanced AI, Hidden Brains has long moved beyond being just a development vendor.

It is a go-to app development company in Ireland for startups and enterprises that need both vision and execution under one roof. Its two award-winning products, datumsAI, recognized as Emerging AI Product of the Year, and ROCKEYE ERP, a modular enterprise platform built for organizations that have outgrown off-the-shelf solutions, reflect a company that builds for the long term, not the short term.

“We are not new to the European market, and the UK knows that. We have built a strong client base here by solving demands that were anything but straightforward. The world is moving fast, and businesses can no longer afford trial and error. From readiness assessments and strategic roadmaps to deep collaboration with startups and enterprises, we have walked in the shoes of the businesses we serve. We don’t just understand industry maturity, we’ve navigated it, solved it, and delivered results within it” — Parmesh Shah, CSO, Hidden Brains Infotech

Hidden Brains has been working with businesses across the UK for years, including Northern Ireland, navigating compliance requirements and complex system landscapes. The focus now is on building further with a more solution-driven approach across AI-led development, modernization, and scalable engineering support.

If you’re evaluating partners, the team is available between April 12 and May 1, 2026 for a focused consultation.

About Hidden Brains Infotech

Hidden Brains Infotech is a CMMI Level-3 and ISO 27001-certified global software development and IT consulting firm founded in 2003. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with offices in the USA, UK, Norway, and Africa, the company specializes in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise software. Its award-winning products serve clients across 39+ industries in 107+ countries.

Learn more at www.hiddenbrains.com

Contact – biz.parmesh@hiddenbrains.com

Business Address :

Unit P Hunting Gate,

East Portway,

SP10 3ER

Andover, UK

+44 207-993-2188