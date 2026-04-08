Lucintel Forecasts the Global DFB Chip Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global DFB chip market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication and data center interconnection markets. The global DFB chip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high speed optical communication, the rising adoption in data center interconnects, and the growing use in sensing & instrumentation.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in DFB chip market to 2031 by type (short-wavelength DFB chips and long-wavelength DFB chips), application (telecommunications and data center interconnection), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, long-wavelength DFB chip is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, data center interconnection is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on DFB chip market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Lumentum, Coherent, Mitsubishi Electric, Source Photonics, Broadcom, Sumitomo, Applied Optoelectronics, NTT Electronics, Furukawa Electric, Macom are the major suppliers in the DFB chip market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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