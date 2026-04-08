HDTV Supply Showcases WolfPack Control Systems for Centralized AV and Streaming Device Management

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, highlights its WolfPack control systems designed to simplify and centralize control of multiple devices including DirecTV, Dish, cable boxes, Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, and tablets through an intuitive floor plan interface.

These control systems are built to streamline operations in environments where managing multiple AV and streaming sources is essential, such as sports bars, restaurants, hotels, corporate offices, and smart homes.

Key Product Highlights

Centralized control of DirecTV, Dish, cable boxes, and streaming devices

Supports Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, and tablet-based control

Interactive floor plan interface for easy navigation and device management

Real-time switching and control of multiple displays and sources

Reduces operational complexity in multi-screen environments

Customizable layouts based on room or venue setup

Designed for commercial and residential AV control applications

Enhances user experience with simplified control workflows

The WolfPack control system helps users manage multiple devices efficiently while improving control accuracy and response time.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

“A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage

A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations

Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance”

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV control systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: What devices can be controlled using the WolfPack system?

The system supports DirecTV, Dish, cable boxes, Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, and tablet-based controls.

Q2: What is the floor plan feature?

It is a visual interface that allows users to control devices and displays based on their physical layout within a space.

Q3: Where can this control system be used?

It is ideal for sports bars, hospitality venues, corporate environments, and smart home setups.

Q4: Can the system be customized?

Yes, the interface and controls can be tailored to match specific layouts and operational needs.

Q5: Is it easy to use for staff or end users?

Yes, the system is designed with a user-friendly interface for quick learning and efficient operation.

Q6: What support does HDTV Supply provide?

Customers receive a product video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to expert support.

Discover smarter AV control, explore system features, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-directv-dish-cable-box-firestick-appletv-roku-tablet-control-systems-with-floor-plan.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.