Kapoor Plastics Expands Supply of Transparent Plastic Sheets for Construction, Transport, and Display Needs

New Delhi, India, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — When a project calls for plastic sheets, the requirement is usually simple. The material should be clear, strong, and easy to work with. Kapoor Plastics has been meeting that need for years, supplying sheets that go straight from delivery to fabrication without slowing the job down.

As a POLYVANTIS distributor India, the company offers a range of transparent plastic sheets for construction, along with materials used in transport and display work. These include sheets for roofing, glazing, partitions, and protective panels where visibility and durability both matter.

“Most customers come to us with a specific use in mind,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “It could be a skylight, a bus panel, or a display unit. They need the sheet to fit the job, not the other way around. That’s how we guide them.”

In construction, transparent sheets are often used where glass may not be practical. Builders choose transparent plastic sheets for construction because they are lighter, easier to install, and less likely to break during handling. This helps reduce delays on site.

Transport manufacturers also use these materials. For example, lightweight plastic sheets for buses are used in panels and interior fittings where weight matters. A lighter sheet can make installation easier and support long-term use without frequent replacements.

In retail and branding, acrylic sheets for signage and display are a common choice. Fabricators use them for illuminated signs, display stands, and branded panels because the surface stays smooth and holds colour well after cutting or engraving.

Kapoor Plastics also supports bulk requirements. Customers searching for bulk plastic sheet suppliers near me often need steady supply, consistent sizing, and quick dispatch. The company handles both small orders and large project quantities, keeping stock ready for repeat use.

Where these sheets are commonly used:

Skylights, roofing panels, and partitions in construction

Interior panels and fittings in buses and transport units

Retail signage, display stands, and branding panels

Protective covers and industrial applications

Kapoor Plastics supplies across Pan India and the Middle East, working with contractors, fabricators, and OEMs. The team focuses on matching the sheet to the application, so customers don’t have to adjust later during fabrication.

Product details and enquiry options are available on the website: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/

About Kapoor Plastics

Kapoor Plastics has been supplying plastic sheet materials for over 40 years. As a distributor of POLYVANTIS products, the company deals in acrylic, polycarbonate, and related materials used in construction, transport, signage, and industrial fabrication. Customers rely on the company for consistent supply and straightforward guidance.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446