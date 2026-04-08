Fine Perforators Strengthens Supply of Nickel Screens for Printing and Filtration Applications

New Delhi, India, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators has expanded its manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for nickel screens used in textile printing and industrial filtration. Known as a leading nickel screen manufacturer for the textile printing industry, the company continues to supply precision-built screens to customers across India and key export markets.

Textile printing units depend on consistent mesh quality and stable screen performance. Fine Perforators produces a durable rotary nickel screen for long service life, designed to maintain shape and accuracy during continuous runs. These screens help printing units maintain pattern clarity and reduce interruptions during production.

“Printing and filtration both depend on consistency,” said a spokesperson for Fine Perforators. “Our job is to supply nickel screens that perform the same way from the first run to the last.”

The company also manufactures fine nickel mesh screen for precision industrial applications. These are used where tight control over particle separation or fluid flow is required. Each screen is produced with attention to mesh uniformity, surface finish, and corrosion resistance.

In filtration setups, nickel screens for filtration must balance strength with open area. Fine Perforators works with clients to match the right specifications to their systems. This includes adjusting mesh size, thickness, and diameter based on process requirements.

What customers typically look for

Nickel screens that deliver repeatable performance

A durable rotary nickel screen for long service life

Fine mesh options for detailed and precision work

Reliable supply from a leading nickel screen manufacturer for textile printing industry

Screens suited for both printing and nickel screens for filtration applications

Fine Perforators follows a step-by-step production process that includes electroforming, finishing, and inspection. Each screen is checked before dispatch to reduce installation issues and ensure smooth operation.

For more details, visit: https://www.finehole.com/nickel-screen-manufacturer-exporter-india.php

About Fine Perforators

Fine Perforators is a manufacturer and exporter of industrial screening products based in New Delhi. The company specializes in nickel screens, rotary nickel screens, fine nickel mesh screens, sugar screens, and filtration components. With over five decades of experience, Fine Perforators supplies industries across India and international markets with consistent, application-focused solutions.