Versitron Expands Managed Switch Portfolio with High-Density and PoE+ Solutions for Scalable Network Deployments

Newark, USA, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron, a leading provider of industrial networking and fiber optic communication solutions, today announced the expansion of its managed switch portfolio with high-density and PoE+ switching solutions. Designed for professional system integrators, these switches deliver advanced network control, scalable connectivity, and reliable performance across enterprise and industrial environments. Backed by decades of expertise and its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” this lineup supports modern network infrastructure demands.

Managed Switching Solutions Designed for Integration Projects

As network infrastructures continue to grow in size and complexity, system integrators require switching solutions that offer both flexibility and control. Versitron’s managed switches are designed to provide intelligent network management features such as VLAN configuration, traffic prioritization, and performance monitoring.

These capabilities enable integrators to optimize network efficiency, enhance security, and maintain stable communication across connected systems.

High-Density Managed Switches Enable Scalable Network Expansion

The 28-Port Managed Switch is designed to support medium to large-scale network deployments, providing ample connectivity for multiple devices while maintaining efficient data flow.

The 36-Port Managed Switch offers even greater port density, making it ideal for enterprise campuses and data-intensive environments where large numbers of devices must be connected and managed effectively.

Managed PoE+ Switch Simplifies Powered Device Deployment

The 20-Port Managed PoE+ Switch enables system integrators to deliver both power and data over a single Ethernet cable. This simplifies the deployment of powered devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and VoIP systems.

PoE+ capability reduces the need for additional power infrastructure, lowering installation costs and improving deployment flexibility, especially in distributed environments.

Industrial Managed Switch Ensures Reliable Operation in Harsh Environments

The 28-Port Managed Industrial Switch is engineered for deployment in demanding industrial conditions. Its rugged design ensures reliable operation in environments exposed to temperature variations, vibration, and electrical interference.

This makes it an ideal solution for industrial automation systems, transportation infrastructure, and energy networks where consistent network performance is critical.

Optimizing Network Performance with Advanced Management Features

Versitron’s managed switches provide advanced features that allow system integrators to monitor and control network traffic effectively. These include VLAN segmentation, Quality of Service (QoS), and real-time diagnostics, helping to ensure optimal performance and minimal downtime.

These capabilities are essential for maintaining efficient communication in mission-critical applications.

Supporting Diverse Network Applications

These managed switches are designed to support a wide range of applications, including:

• enterprise network infrastructure

• industrial automation systems

• security and surveillance networks

• transportation and smart infrastructure

• utility and energy networks

Their flexibility and performance make them suitable for both centralized and distributed network environments.

Supporting System Integrators with Proven Networking Expertise

With decades of experience in networking technology, Versitron continues to deliver solutions tailored to the needs of system integrators. Its commitment to quality is reflected in its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958.”These managed switches provide the performance, scalability, and reliability required for modern network deployments.

Availability

Versitron’s managed switch portfolio is available now for system integrators and network professionals. These solutions can be ordered through Versitron’s website and authorized partners for immediate deployment across industrial and enterprise environments.

About Versitron

Versitron provides fiber optic networking solutions and industrial communication technologies designed for enterprise, industrial, and government network infrastructures. The company offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, fiber media converters, and network communication equipment used by organizations and system integrators worldwide.