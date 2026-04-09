Cartigram Launches Unified Digital Ecosystem to Empower MSMEs Across India

Jabalpur, India, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Positioning itself as the best B2B platform in India, Cartigram integrates commerce, operations, infrastructure, and productivity into one scalable ecosystem.

Cartigram today announced the launch of its integrated digital ecosystem designed to empower MSMEs, startups, and small businesses with the tools they need to scale efficiently. By combining commerce, operations, cloud infrastructure, and productivity solutions, Cartigram is redefining how businesses operate in the digital age.

With a vision to become the best B2B platform in India, Cartigram addresses the long-standing challenges faced by small businesses, including fragmented tools, difficulty in accessing reliable suppliers, and lack of structured planning systems.

At the core of this ecosystem is Cartigram Commerce, positioned as a top B2B portal in India. The platform enables businesses to discover verified India wholesale suppliers, connect with manufacturers and distributors, and buy wholesale online with confidence. By building a robust online wholesale market in India, Cartigram simplifies trade and enhances business connectivity nationwide.

“MSMEs often struggle because their tools and systems are disconnected. Cartigram brings everything together into one ecosystem, enabling businesses to grow without friction,” said a spokesperson from Cartigram.

Beyond commerce, Cartigram introduces Omnia, an operations management platform that helps businesses streamline workflows, improve coordination, and build structured processes. Complementing this is Baadal, a cloud infrastructure platform that provides scalable hosting, deployment flexibility, and cost-effective solutions tailored for startups and SMEs.

A standout component of the ecosystem is Dolist, a productivity platform designed to support modern professionals. Recognized as the best app for ADHD users, Dolist functions as an ADHD daily planner that enhances focus, task management, and execution.

With features similar to a reminder application Android users rely on, Dolist ensures that tasks and deadlines are consistently managed. It also serves as an ADHD student planner, helping students and early-stage professionals develop structured productivity habits.

Cartigram’s ecosystem approach differentiates it from traditional SaaS providers by offering a unified solution instead of isolated tools. This integrated model allows businesses to manage discovery, operations, infrastructure, and productivity from a single platform.

The company’s target audience includes MSMEs, manufacturers, distributors, startup teams, and freelancers transitioning into structured organizations. It also caters to developers, operations managers, and productivity-focused professionals.

As India continues its digital transformation, Cartigram aims to play a key role in shaping the future of business ecosystems by providing scalable, accessible, and efficient solutions.

About Cartigram

Cartigram is a digital growth ecosystem designed for MSMEs and small businesses. By integrating commerce, operations, cloud infrastructure, and productivity tools, Cartigram enables businesses to scale efficiently in a connected and structured environment.

Media Contact:

Bhaskar Verma

contact@cartigram.com

7987446243

https://cartigram.com/