Chetu Executive Webinar Tackles Strategic AI Adoption: Build, Buy, Or Partner

Sunrise, FL, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, will help businesses answer a fundamental AI implementation question on its latest executive webinar: Define Your AI Strategy: Build vs. Buy vs. Partner.

The webinar features Chetu’s Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth, and Anshu Raj, Director of Operations for AI/ML Solutions, who will navigate the complexities of AI adoption and introduce the eight-step Track2AI™ Framework designed to balance budget constraints, technical capabilities, and timeline pressures.

“To stay competitive, companies need AI solutions. It is no longer if, but when, and when is now,” Vazirani said. “Many organizations don’t know the right questions to ask when searching for an AI solution. This webinar is designed to help leaders align their business strategy with their AI strategy to receive the best measurable outcomes.”

The webinar is scheduled for April 16th at 2 p.m. EST, which comes at a time when business leaders are struggling with how to maximize AI potential for their business. Statista reports that 50% of businesses lack the necessary skills to adopt AI while over 40% of managers and leaders lack the vision to maximize AI’s potential.

“They don’t know whether to buy an off-the-shelf product or build their own systems or take the hybrid approach where they partner with a vetted software solutions provider to customize a third-party product to meet the unique needs of their companies,” Vazirani added.

Here are the Key Points Covered in the Webinar:

A breakdown of what you gain and give up when you build, buy, or partner for an AI solution.

Ways to develop AI projects that tie into business goals.

Figuring out which AI strategy is worth pursuing.

Guidance on choosing an approach that fits your budget and team.

A step-by-step checklist you can start using right away.

“Companies need help and guidance before they start scalable projects,” Raj added. “Our webinar will give them the information they need to move forward with positive ROI AI expansion.”

Event Details:

Webinar: Define Your AI Strategy: Build vs. Buy vs. Partner

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZTXqQiqJRauo2PYkkQFEGQ

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.