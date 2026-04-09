Rayna Reports Rising Demand for Southeast Asia Activities and Packages from Indian Travelers

Pune, India, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours and Travels’ holiday department reveals a significant rise in demand for South Asia tours and packages, especially from Indian travelers. Destinations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are among the top choices. This reports a strong shift towards value-driven international holidays within a short travel radius.

According to the company’s specialists, the rising interest is largely due to Southeast Asia’s unique medley of natural beauty, exceptional urban life, cultural diversity, and budget-friendly travel options. From island-hopping tours and adventurous water sports to sightseeing and gastronomic tours, the region comes with something for all interests, such as adventurers, newlyweds, families with kids, and solo travelers.

Commenting on this trend, Rayna Tours’ spokesperson said, “Indian travelers now largely consider authentic experiences with more economic and hassle-free options. The best thing is that Southeast Asia offers accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and variety in right measure. And this is evident from our booking data, which has recorded an incredible surge in inquiries and bookings for Southeast Asia travel packages in recent times.”

He continued, “This growing interest is further due to Indian travelers’ favor of short-haul trips over extended international journeys. With affordable pricing and a wide range of activities and attractions covered in our portfolio, our all-inclusive packages appeal to both first-time and seasoned travelers.”

Visit RaynaTours.com to learn more about the company’s Southeast Asia tours and packages.