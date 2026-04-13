NextInHR Launches Global Verified HR Professional Platform, Attracts 10,000+ Users and 5,000+ Certifications in Early Growth Phase

Clarksburg, Maryland, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — NextInHR, a global platform built exclusively for HR professionals, has officially launched at nextinhr.com, introducing a new category: a verified HR professional ecosystem that brings identity, learning, tools, and opportunities into one unified platform.

Since launch, NextInHR has attracted 10,000+ HR professionals across 120+ countries, with over 5,000 certifications completed and 500+ HR resources available, reflecting strong early adoption across the global HR community.

HR professionals have long relied on multiple disconnected platforms for visibility, learning, and collaboration, often without a reliable way to establish verified professional credibility. NextInHR addresses this by providing a single, trusted environment where professionals can build a verifiable presence and access everything they need to grow.

Everything an HR Professional Needs — In One Place

NextInHR is designed as a comprehensive platform that supports HR professionals in their day-to-day work and long-term career growth.

Key capabilities include:

Verified HR Profiles — Public, Google-indexed profiles accessible without login, enabling professionals to showcase their experience and achievements in a credible format

AI-powered Profile Strength Score — Personalised recommendations to improve profile quality and visibility

Peer Endorsements — Build trust through validation from other verified HR professionals

HR Band Card (QR-Based Identity) — A shareable professional credential that instantly connects to a verified profile across resumes, email signatures, LinkedIn, and business cards

Free Certification Tracks — Structured learning paths with over 1,500 certifications already completed by professionals on the platform

HR Resources Library — A growing collection of practical templates, policies, and frameworks for everyday HR needs

HR Tools & Calculators — A free library of 33+ HR calculators covering salary and compensation, recruitment, compliance, L&D ROI, and employee engagement, all in one place.

HR Gigs Marketplace — Discover and hire verified HR experts for project-based work across talent acquisition, DEIB strategy, career coaching, HR policy writing, and more.

Agency Marketplace — Connect with recruitment and staffing partners globally

HR Tech Marketplace — Discover and evaluate HR software solutions in one place

Global HR Events Hub — Stay updated on conferences, webinars, and networking opportunities

Professionals from multiple countries are already joining the platform, positioning NextInHR as a rapidly growing global HR ecosystem.

Built for the Entire HR Ecosystem

NextInHR serves professionals across all roles and experience levels within HR, including HR generalists, talent acquisition leaders, recruiters, consultants, and senior people leaders.

By combining professional identity, learning, and access to opportunities, the platform helps HR professionals stay competitive and relevant in an evolving, technology-driven landscape.

Why NextInHR, Why Now

The HR function is undergoing rapid transformation driven by AI, global hiring, and changing workforce expectations. However, the systems supporting HR professionals have not evolved at the same pace.

NextInHR brings together the critical elements HR professionals need into a single ecosystem, helping them build credibility, access knowledge, and connect with the right opportunities and partners.

“For decades, HR professionals have built their careers without a verified professional identity layer. NextInHR is solving that at a global level—bringing trust, visibility, and opportunity into one unified platform,” said Amit Ghodasara, Founder of NextInHR.

What’s Coming Next

NextInHR continues to expand its roadmap with features designed to further enhance career growth and collaboration:

AI Career Coaching Agent — Personalised guidance for career decisions and skill development

Split Fee Network — Enable recruiters to collaborate and earn together globally

HR Job Marketplace — A dedicated space to post and discover opportunities within the HR community

Get Started

HR professionals worldwide are invited to create their verified profile and explore the platform at www.nextinhr.com.

Early adopters are already building their presence on NextInHR, making it the right time to join and be part of a growing global HR community.

About NextInHR

NextInHR is a global HR platform launched in January 2026 and headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland. It brings together professional identity, certifications, resources, events, and HR ecosystem partners into one unified platform, helping HR professionals build stronger, future-ready careers.

Media Contact

Company: NextInHR

Contact: Amit Ghodasara

Email: hello@nextinhr.com

Website: https://nextinhr.com