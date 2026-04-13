Global Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Agent of China’s Modern Cancer Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medicure, a top medical tourism agency in Dhaka, Bangladesh, enters an official partnership with Modern Cancer Hospital in Guangzhou, China. A venture of the country’s prestigious Boai Medical Group, the hospital is globally recognised as a specialist in advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Through this collaboration, Bangladeshi patients will gain improved access to the most progressive treatment in China, supported by Global Medicure’s end-to-end patient services and Modern Cancer Hospital’s proven capabilities and achievements in oncology treatment.

By providing assistance with visas, travel, and pre-treatment teleconsultations, and providing dedicated on-site support in China, Global Medicure ensures that patients can focus on their health while their care remains expertly coordinated. This integrated approach is designed to reduce logistical barriers, improve treatment prep, and ensure a smooth, patient-focused experience from initial inquiry through post-treatment follow-up.

“This collaboration represents an important step in expanding access to advanced cancer care for Bangladeshi patients,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Global Medicure. “Our goal is to align world-class clinical expertise with modern medical technology, while ensuring patients receive consistent professional support throughout their care in a difficult journey.”

Modern Cancer Hospital is internationally recognised for its focus on specialised cancer diagnosis and treatment, offering a multidisciplinary approach to oncology care. The hospital employs advanced medical technologies with personalised treatment protocols, allowing clinicians to address complex cancer cases across multiple specialities with precision and efficiency.

Equipped with modern diagnostic systems and experienced oncology teams, Modern Cancer Hospital provides comprehensive services ranging from early-stage cancer detection to targeted therapies and supportive care. Its patient-centred model and experience in treating international patients make it a trusted destination for those seeking advanced cancer treatment options abroad.

As the designated Modern Cancer Hospital Bangladesh Office, Global Medicure supports patients traveling to China for cancer treatment by managing key aspects of their medical journey. Its services include assistance with medical documentation and visas, coordination with oncology specialists, appointment scheduling, hospital admission arrangements, teleconsultations, emergency medical transfers when required, and organised transportation between airports, accommodation, and treatment facilities.

Visit www.globalmedicure.com to learn more about Global Medicure’s services.

Contact Information:

Global Medicure

Email: contact@globalmedicure.com

WhatsApp: +8801335102866

Hotline: +8801335102867