SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers: New Release

Delaware, USA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the latest release of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers.

The list of product-specific updates in the release:

SecureBridge:

Support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.

Support for the Arm64EC target platform.

Compatibility with Lazarus 4.6.

New component with a demo: TScSymmetricEncryptor

TScOAuth2 component improvements: Support for obtaining AccessCode without login. Availability of SSL options for secure token exchanges. Improved error handling.

Demo updates: A new example in the WebRequest demo: uploading and downloading large files. The improved WebRequest and HttpServer demos.



EntityDAC: supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1 and the Arm64EC target platform.

dbExpress Drivers: the entire line supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.

dbExpress Driver for InterBase and Firebird 6.4.0

Three new driver options expand configuration flexibility:

FloatAsSingle

UseReadConsistency

ConnectionConfigOverrides

dbExpress Driver for MySQL 8.4.0

Support for MySQL 9.6 is now included.

dbExpress Driver for Oracle 8.4.0

Added support for Oracle 26ai

Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later

dbExpress Driver for PostgreSQL 5.8.0

Support for PostgreSQL 18

Support for protocol 3.2

Added support for virtual generated columns

dbExpress Driver for SQL Server 9.5.1

Added information about selecting the OLEDB versions order in ReadMe.html

To find a full list of improvements and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-release-securebridge-entitydac-and-dbexpress-drivers-get-support-for-latest-ides-and-databases.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.