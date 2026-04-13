GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive STI Testing and Counseling Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive STI Testing and Counseling Program, a dedicated virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of sexual health needs through private, convenient, and evidence-based testing, result interpretation, and treatment. Delivered by a network of infectious disease specialists, primary care physicians, and sexual health counselors, this program brings expert, confidential STI care directly to patients nationwide, breaking down the barriers of stigma, accessibility, and inconvenience.

Sexually transmitted infections remain a major public health challenge, with over 2.4 million cases reported annually in the United States. Untreated infections can lead to severe health consequences, including pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), infertility, and an increased risk of certain cancers. While rates of new gonorrhea cases have declined for the second consecutive year, returning to pre-pandemic levels, and syphilis cases have slowed, the overall burden of STIs remains high. Stigma and lack of access to care continue to be significant barriers. Telemedicine effectively addresses these gaps by providing a private, discreet way for patients to consult healthcare providers from their homes, reducing the chance of unintended disclosure and the accompanying social stigma.

“STIs are among the most common health issues we face, but they are also among the most private and stigmatized. For too long, fear of judgment or exposure has prevented people from seeking the care they need,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our STI Testing and Counseling Program changes this. We provide a safe, confidential, and accessible pathway for sexual health management, from initial consultation and risk assessment to at-home sample collection, result interpretation, treatment, and partner notification. Through our platform, we empower individuals to take control of their sexual health with confidence and without compromise.”

Comprehensive Program Services

GoTo Telemed’s STI Testing and Counseling Program provides a complete, end-to-end solution for sexual health management:

Service Component Description

Private, Secure Consultation Confidential video visits with board-certified physicians and sexual health specialists to assess risk factors, discuss symptoms, and determine appropriate testing panels. Telemedicine’s inherent privacy directly addresses the stigma that often delays diagnosis and care.

At-Home Sample Collection Patients receive discreetly packaged, FDA-cleared self-collection kits for common STIs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. Kits contain easy-to-follow instructions for self-collected urine samples or vaginal swabs.

Integrated Laboratory Processing Samples are sent to a CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory using pre-paid shipping. Results are delivered securely to the patient’s electronic health record, typically within 3–5 business days.

Expedited Treatment Prescribing For positive results, providers prescribe guideline-based therapy, including expedited partner therapy (EPT) where permitted. EPT allows providers to prescribe treatment for partners without an in-person exam, a strategy endorsed by the CDC to prevent reinfection.

Comprehensive Counseling Virtual sessions for result interpretation, treatment adherence, prevention strategies, and emotional support. Counselors also provide guidance on partner notification and prevention of future transmission.

Seamless Care Coordination Warm handoffs to infectious disease specialists, gynecologists, or other specialists for complex cases or co-occurring conditions.

Testing and Treatment Protocols

The program follows current CDC guidelines for STI screening, testing, and treatment:

STI Testing Method Treatment Protocol (First-Line)

Chlamydia NAAT on urine or vaginal swab Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice daily for 7 days

Gonorrhea NAAT on urine or swab (site-specific) Ceftriaxone 500 mg IM single dose

Syphilis Serologic testing (RPR/VDRL + treponemal test) Benzathine penicillin G IM (dosing by stage)

Trichomoniasis NAAT on swab or urine Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice daily for 7 days

HIV Fourth-generation antigen/antibody test Antiretroviral therapy per guidelines

Mycoplasma genitalium NAAT (validated assay) Moxifloxacin 400 mg orally daily for 7 days (resistance-guided)

For chlamydia or gonorrhea, treatment must also cover potential co-infections when not excluded by molecular testing. Follow-up test of cure is recommended for all patients 4 weeks after completing treatment, especially during pregnancy.

Partner Services and Expedited Partner Therapy

The program includes structured partner services aligned with CDC recommendations:

Expedited Partner Therapy (EPT): Providers may prescribe treatment for partners of patients diagnosed with chlamydia or gonorrhea without an in-person evaluation, where state law permits. This reduces reinfection rates and enhances community-level STI control.

Partner Notification Support: Counselors provide scripts, tips, and resources to help patients disclose their status to partners, and can assist with anonymous partner notification when requested.

Retesting Reminders: Automated 3-month retesting reminders for patients with chlamydia, gonorrhea, or trichomoniasis, as recommended by CDC.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Sexual Health Care

The STI Testing and Counseling Program directly confronts persistent barriers to sexual health services:

Stigma Reduction: Negative stereotypes and shame surrounding STIs significantly impact people’s willingness to get proper tests. Telemedicine effectively diminishes these effects by providing a private and discreet way for patients to consult providers from their homes.

Geographic Access Disparities: Rural and vulnerable populations face geographic proximity, limited socioeconomic status, and lack of healthcare professionals. Telehealth eliminates geographic barriers, connecting patients with expert providers regardless of location.

Early Detection and Treatment: Many STIs are asymptomatic, and early diagnosis facilitates effective linkage to treatment, preventing sequelae such as PID and infertility.

Convenience and Privacy: At-home sample collection and discreet packaging eliminate the need for in-person clinic visits.

Adolescent Access: Confidential sexual health services for adolescents are often limited. Telehealth provides accessible, judgment-free care for younger populations.

Clinical Evidence and Impact

The program is supported by robust evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of telehealth models for STI care:

A 2025 evaluation of an e-testing pathway combining telehealth consultation with direct pathology referral found that 17.8% of visits resulted in a positive STI diagnosis, with all diagnoses linked to treatment, demonstrating that remote models can effectively screen, diagnose, and link patients to care.

The fully remote pathway was well-received by clients, who rated it highly for convenience, quick turnaround, and appointment availability, while effectively addressing stigma through private, at-home care.

A 2026 fully remote, at-home self-testing pilot program demonstrated that individuals can complete the entire testing process—enrollment, specimen collection, result retrieval, and follow-up linkage to care—without attending a clinic in person.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The STI Testing and Counseling Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All testing history, treatment records, and counseling notes are consolidated in the patient’s lifetime electronic health record.

Automated Result Notification: Patients receive secure, real-time notifications when test results are available, with direct links to schedule follow-up counseling.

Prescribing and Pharmacy Integration: Prescriptions for STI treatment are transmitted electronically to patient-selected pharmacies, with expedited partner therapy options where permitted.

Patient Education Library: Access to evidence-based resources on STI prevention, safer sex practices, and partner communication.

Anonymous Partner Notification: Optional third-party partner notification services to inform partners without revealing the patient’s identity.

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s STI Testing and Counseling Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, school health center, or community organization.

Infectious disease specialists, primary care physicians, and sexual health counselors interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Local and state health departments

College and university health services

LGBTQ+ health centers and community organizations

Health plans and Medicaid managed care organizations

Urgent care centers and retail health clinics

School districts and school-based health centers

Public health laboratories and testing facilities

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660