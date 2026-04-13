TradeTek 3.2 Construction Estimating with Faster Takeoffs

Henderson, NV, USA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software is shipping TradeTek 3.2 with time saving features. New Assembly preset, Takeoff splitting, AI integration and PDF Builder features apply to any construction estimating trade. Auto layout features were enhanced for acoustic ceiling and exterior siding panels or other construction estimating projects that require panels to be arranged and cut across an area.

TradeTek uses new ChatGpt and Groq models to auto name job pages, scan plan images for searchable text, analyze images for construction details and provide a knowledge base tutor for TradeTek itself.

Linear, Count and Area takeoffs can now be split into separate takeoffs. If an estimator notices that wall height or other characteristics vary within an existing takeoff, simply split the takeoff and adjust parameters as needed.

Assembly presets allow the same general assembly to have a different collection of default property values for each Preset name. This speeds the takeoff process and minimizes the number of required assemblies. Presets for Joist and Beam lengths allow material selections to be assigned once during the configuration process and then instantly applied on each job.

To stream line the estimating process, simple number and text properties for Assemblies, SubItems, Jobs and Folders can be directly edited in-line without presenting a Property edit dialog. Several keyboard shortcuts have been added to quickly access takeoff dialogs and markup features.

The PDF Builder makes it easy to construct a customer-friendly PDF file without leaving TradeTek. Add JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF and PDF images. Include plan pages, snapshots of takeoff data, installation notes, report details, specifications and other requirements in a customer tailored report.

TradeTek is available to individual estimators as a standalone desktop application that runs native on Mac or Windows computers. An estimating team can use TradeTek with Cloud to share preferences, price lists, jobs and reports. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project capabilities, AI automation plus shared resources across the Internet.

TradeTek runs native on Windows 10 and 11 or macOS with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud plus $25 for each trade specific bundle (pre-configured trade assemblies, lists and reports). Discounts are available for annual subscriptions. TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training video library, searchable help topics and AI assisted learning. Schedule a live Zoom demo with an experienced estimator to see how TradeTek will reduce estimating time, integrate with your existing business environment and provide reports customized to your specific needs.

TradeTek Software

Ph: (725) 356-1454

Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com

Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com